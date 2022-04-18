Percy Jackson: Meet the Greek Gods

After the announcement that Walker Scobell (Project Adam) will bring life to Percy Jackson on the Serie live action of Disney+a lot of speculation and a lot of fans speculate that it would be interesting to see Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario respectively as Poseidon and Athena. The actors who gave life to Percy Jackson and Annabeth Chase in both movies live actionwhich was very poorly received not only by critics, but also by fans of the books.

When it was revealed in March 2022, it was announced that the series would premiere later this year. But with the recent announcement that Walker Scobell will bring Jackson to life, it’s likely that the launch will not happen until 2023.

I bring in this article the relationships present in the series of books by Percy Jackson as well as the story that led the Greek gods to control that world. Although it distances itself from Greek mythology as we know it, these relationships are given to facilitate the understanding of the general public.

STORY

Saturn Devouring His Son (Saturn Devouring His Son) – Francisco de Goya (1823)

The six ancient Greek gods were Hestia, Demeter, Hera, Hades, Poseidon and Zeus, they were the sons and daughters of two great titans, Kronos and Rhea.

Legend says that Kronos would be dethroned and killed by his sons, as the titan had done to his father, Uranus. Kronos devoured his two sons and his three daughters to prevent the prophecy from coming true once they were born. Hestia was the first, soon after came Demeter, Hera, Hades and Poseidon. Zeus would be next, but overcome with the pain of losing her children, Rhea allied herself with Gaia, who hid Zeus and gave the titan a piece of stone to eat, and he did so without blinking, but without looking too closely.

After years of hiding, Zeus had enough power to dethrone his father. He returned to his father’s palace and released his brothers who, as they were immortal, continued to live in the titan’s bowels. Disguised as a titan, Zeus tricked Kronos and using a concoction he had prepared he gave his father to drink, causing the Time Lord to regurgitate his children.

After freeing his brothers, as well as Hecatonchires and the Cyclopes that Kronos had imprisoned in Tartarus, Zeus led a rebellion against the Titans. Most of the Titans remained neutral with the exception of Iapetus, Krios, Coeos, Hyperion, and Atlas. As a thank you, the Cyclopes forged the three great symbols of power: The Master Bolt, the Trident, and the Helm of Darkness, and the brute strength of Hekatonchires proved to be a great advantage against the Titans’ armies.

At first, the Titans had the upper hand, due to their greater experience, but not long after, the gods became powerful and merciless warriors, and with the help of their new weapons, they were able to win. During the final battle, the gods gathered on Mount Olympus, the highest mountain after Mount Othrys, and Zeus used the Master Bolt to destroy the Titans’ mound and dethrone Kronos from his Black Throne.

Zeus’ final blow came as the god used his father’s own scythe, cutting Kronos into a million pieces and scattering them across Tartarus so he would never return. The other Titans were also thrown into Tartarus with the exception of Atlas who was forced to hold onto the sky for all eternity. This marked the end of the Titanic age and ushered in the Olympian age.

The Olympians were challenged many times for control of the world, but they always managed to regain their reign, usually with the help of their children, the demigods. This is exemplified when the Giants rebelled against the gods, and Hercules and Dionysus, the sons of Zeus, helped them defeat the giants.

The gods were challenged by Typhon, the hideous son of Gaia and the sinister Tartarus – one of the primordial gods. The gods, after seeing the great monstrosity, fled far away, except for Zeus who tried to fight the monster. The god of gods was defeated and had his tendons ripped out. Zeus eventually managed to regain his tendons with the help of some other gods and a satyr and then, tricking Typhon, imprisoned him by throwing a mountain at his head.

Zeus then married his sister Hera, and had their children – Ares, Hephaestus, Hebe, Aletheia and Ennius. From cases that Zeus had, other gods and goddesses were created. However, Aphrodite was born from the remains of Uranus that fell into the sea. But, she was never fully formed until the end of the battle against the titans, that is, some consider Aphrodite to be the daughter of Zeus.

OPERATION

Like the Romans, the Greeks have demigod children and a camp to train them. Unlike the Romans, they have some involvement in the lives of demigods and are known to not abide by the rules as much as their Roman counterparts. They can also walk among mortals without a host.

GREEK GODS

OLYMPIAN GODS AND GODDESSES

Zeus – God of the skies, lightning and thunder; King of the gods and Olympus.

Poseidon – God of the sea, storms and horses.

Hades – God of the underworld, the dead and riches.

Hera – Goddess of marriage and family, queen of the gods and patroness of women.

Demeter – Goddess of crops, agriculture and the seasons.

Hestia – Goddess of the hearth, home and family.

Athena – Goddess of knowledge, reason, strategy, war, crafts and arts.

Apollo – God of the sun, archery, healing, plagues, poetry, prophecy and truth.

Artemis – Goddess of the hunt, the wild, the moon, virginity and childbirth.

Ares – God of war, violence, thirst for battle and anger.

Hephaestus – God of blacksmiths, forges and fire.

Hermes – God of thieves, travelers, commerce, merchants, roads, and messenger of the gods.

Aphrodite – Goddess of love, beauty, lust and sexuality.

Dionysus – God of wine, madness and ecstasy.

MINOR GODS AND GODDESS

Persephone – Goddess of spring and queen of the underworld.

Hecate – Goddess of magic and witchcraft.

Nike – Goddess of Victory.

Tic – Goddess of luck and fortune.

Hebe – Goddess of youth.

Iris – Goddess of the rainbow, messenger of the gods.

Hypnos – God of sleep.

Thanatos – God of peaceful death.

Morpheus – God of dreams.

Nemesis – Goddess of balance, retribution and revenge.

Eris – Goddess of strife and chaos.

Illytia – goddess of childbirth.

Hercules – God of bravery and strength.

The Muses – Goddesses of Inspiration, Science, Arts, Poetry and Literature.

The Graces – Goddesses of Grace, Charm, Beauty, Splendor and Decoration.

Ariadne – Goddess of labyrinths and paths.

Geras – God of older people.

Melinoe – Goddess of ghosts.

Pan – God of what is wild.

Ennio – Goddess of war, conflict and destruction.

Phobos – God of Fear.

Deimos – God of terror, panic and dread.

Eros – God of erotic love, affection and desire.

Psyche – Goddess of the human soul.

Hymenaeus – God of marriage ceremonies.

Ganymede – God of carnal love and desire.

Amphitrite – Queen of the Sea.

Triton – God of waves and the sea, divine messenger of the sea.

Palaemo – God of sharks, harbors and sailors.

Cimopoleia – Goddess of violent seas and storms.

Ceto – Goddess of Sea Monsters.

Styx – Goddess of the River Styx.

Circe – Goddess of immortal magic and sorcery.

Boreas – God of the North Wind and Winter.

Zephyr – God of the West Wind and Spring.

Aeolus – God of the East Wind and Autumn.

Notus – God of the South Wind and Summer.

Khione – Goddess of Snow.

The series Percy Jackson does not yet have a release date set, but it should be released on Disney+ in early 2023 and has Rick Riordan in executive production.

