PM ignores Russian ultimatum, says Ukrainian forces in Mariupol ‘will fight to the end’ – News

The last defenders of Mariupol still occupy parts of the city and “will fight to the end” against Russian troops, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmigal said in an interview broadcast by the US network ABC on Sunday (17).

“The city did not fall. Our military forces, our soldiers are still there. They will fight to the end,” Shmigal assured the This Weekhours after the Russian ultimatum that demanded that the resistance men lay down their weapons.

Ukrainian soldiers besieged in Mariupol on Sunday appeared to have ignored Russia’s ultimatum to lay down their arms and leave this strategic port in southeastern Ukraine, whose occupation would be a major victory for Moscow.





The Ukrainian prime minister also rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent claims that Moscow’s troops were winning the war.

“No major cities have fallen. Only (the city of) Kherson is under the control of Russian forces, but all other cities are under the control of Ukraine,” insisted Shmigal, specifying that more than 900 municipalities, including the capital Kiev, remain free from Russian occupation.

“We are currently fighting in the Donbass region and we do not intend to give up,” he added, speaking in English.

In an interview also broadcast on Sunday by another American television network, CNN, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky dismissed the idea of ​​letting Moscow take over the Donbass region and part of eastern Ukraine to prevent the bloodbath.

“Ukraine and its people are clear about this. We are not entitled to anyone’s territories, but we will not give up our own,” he said.