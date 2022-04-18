Porto Alegre continues immunization against flu and Covid-19 this Monday

The city hall of Porto Alegre maintains the vaccination schedules against Covid-19 and against the flu this Monday, 18. Against the coronavirus, all people from five years old can be immunized, in different locations.

The application of the dose against the flu will be offered in 124 health units, according to their opening hours. The target audience is elderly people from 60 years of age and health professionals. To receive the flu immunization, the elderly must present a document proving their age. In the case of health workers, they must present a paycheck or other document that demonstrates the employment relationship.

Check out the vaccination sites against Covid-19:

adult vaccination

Vaccination for the population over 12 years will take place in 32 locations: at Shopping João Pessoa and at 31 health units – four of which are open until 9 pm (Belém Novo, Primeiro de Maio, São Carlos and Tristeza).

vaccination of children

The first dose of Coronavac will be available to all children aged 6 to 11 years, except those who are immunocompromised, in 29 health units, nine of which are open until 9 pm. The second dose of the immunizer will be applied in the same places, in children vaccinated until March 21 (28 days).

The first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech pediatric vaccine will be offered in 19 health units for all children from five to 11 years old, nine of them are also open until 9 pm. The second dose of the immunizer is offered to those vaccinated until February 21 (eight weeks), in the same places.

Scheduling childhood vaccination

It is also possible to schedule immunization through the app 156+POA, for the night period. The first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are offered to children aged five to 11 years at the Morro Santana and Director Pestana units, from 6pm to 9pm. The first and second doses of Coronavac, for children aged between six and 11, except for immunocompromised patients, at the Morro Santana unit, at the same time.



