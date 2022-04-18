Portuguesa wins São Bento at Canindé and wins A2 at Paulista

Portuguesa is champion of the A2 Series of the Paulista Championship. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Lusa beat São Bento 2-0 at Canindé, this Sunday, and won the cup.

The two teams already had access to the first division of the state after advancing in the semifinals. With the ball rolling, Portuguesa had two own goals to win the championship.

Despite the importance of the confrontation, the first half was not very busy between the teams, who created little. Portuguesa stayed longer with the ball of the foot, but bet on long-distance shots that didn’t take much danger. In addition, a cross from Tauã on the right scared São Bento.

In the 42nd minute, when the first half was heading towards goalless, Lusa opened the scoring. In a corner, Daniel Costa crossed close in the area and Victor Pereira deflected against his own goal to swing the nets and take the game to the break with a party of the fans of Portuguesa at Canindé.

On the return of the break, Portuguesa needed 16 minutes to expand. Following the same script as the first goal, Daniel Costa crossed in the area, this time from a free-kick, and had a deflection in the defense. Diego Sacomã headed his own goal and scored the second own goal of the match, increasing Lusa’s lead.

After the goal, São Bento went after the result, but couldn’t. Portuguesa had the best chances, but also did not score until the end of the game. In the last bid, Eduardo Diniz made a beautiful individual move, but missed a goal made after dribbling the goalkeeper. With that, Lusa won the cup with a 2-0 victory.