Portuguesa’s goalkeeper gets emotional as he lifts the trophy next to his son, who is treating rare cancer | portuguese

Little Gustavo Thomazella may not yet know what the last Sunday represented in his life. But he will surely remember, later on, the day he was in his father’s arms celebrating a title that goes far beyond football.

Gustavo, just four years old, is the son of goalkeeper Thomazella, holder in 20 of Portuguesa’s 21 games in the Serie A2 title campaign that put the team back in the state elite after seven years. Father and son fought a battle off the field, but celebrated health, family and love inside it.

Since the beginning of the year, Gustavo has been treating Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare cancer that attacks cells and has a high duplication rate, which can rapidly increase in size. At the same time that he fought for his son’s life off the field, inside him Thomazella fought to replace Portuguesa among the main teams in São Paulo. And that’s exactly what happened after Lusa beat São Bento 2-0, in Canindé, and secured the state second division title.

Thomazella’s dream was to be able to enter the field with his son in his arms and celebrate life, using the gesture of raising a cup as a symbol that Gustavinho’s illness will also be overcome.

– It was inexplicable the affection of the fans with my son, having shouted his name. When I stepped onto the field with him on my lap, it was a dream come true. I dreamed, at the beginning of the competition, of being with him in the final lifting the trophy. Living in this moment is inexplicable. I was thrilled with him on the field, even more when I went to introduce him to the crowd, because they only knew him by photo. All this affection is something that will be marked for the rest of my life – said Thomazella to ge.

Gustavinho was adopted by Portuguesa fans throughout the A2 Series. A support band in the stands at Canindé was a constant presence in the games.

To make his father’s dream come true, Gustavinho needed a special authorization from the doctors accompanying his treatment to be able to enter the field. And it was from inside Canindé’s lawn that the four-year-old boy could feel the affection that should be common from the fans. “It’s Gustavinho, it’s Gustavinho” was the chorus that rocked the Lusa crowd after the traditional “it’s champion”.

– We are flesh and blood, we feel. A professional athlete is very demanding, lives under pressure daily, and being able to separate the personal from the professional is very difficult, but I managed to do it. I got a little sense of the strength I have mentally, even more in a position where you always need to be focused. I’m living a dream – said Thomasella.

Thomazella ended the state as the least leaked goalkeeper and was elected the best in the position. There were seven goals conceded in 20 matches. The campaign gave the player the status of an idol at a time considered to be a key turning point for Lusa, which seeks to resume its leading role in São Paulo and national football.

– It is very gratifying to be able to achieve all the goals set before the start of the competition. A giant club, with such a tradition in football, and we know that the fans were in need of titles. An achievement to be marked in the history of Portuguesa – he said.

Before thinking about new titles for Portuguesa, Thomazella wants to taste what he considers the greatest achievement of his life: Gustavinho’s cure. In the final stage of treatment, the expectation is that in July the disease will be fully controlled.

– We are halfway through the treatment, it is expected to finish at the end of June and beginning of July. It’s one step at a time, it all depends on how he reacts to the treatment. He’s reacting well, things are moving along. I think it’s going to be my biggest title, seeing him 100% healed and getting back to his normal routine.

After securing the return to the elite of the Campeonato Paulista and the title of the Série A2, Portuguesa now begins planning for the Copa Paulista, a competition that guarantees the champion the choice of a spot in the Série D do Brasileiro or the Copa do Brasil in 2023. The next goal is to return to the national scene.