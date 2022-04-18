Portuguese coach says that Jos Mourinho looks like Corinthians

Since February, Corinthians has a Portuguese coach in charge. This Monday, however, another name from Portugal was pointed out as the ideal for the Parque São Jorge team: José Mourinho. The statement was made by Luis Miguel, also a compatriot of Vítor Pereira, who has been in Brazil for 16 years.

“I see him a lot with the face of Corinthians. On the other hand, wherever Mourinho goes, he likes to have a rich financial resource at his disposal to hire, due to everything he has already won, he allows himself to only accept some projects where he knows he can hire whoever he wants, then I can already see a little Flamengo and Palmeiras”, declared Luis in an interview with ESPN.com.br

“But I think, of all the Serie A teams, I see him more like Corinthians, in the arms of the crowd”, he added.

José Mourinho has been in charge of Roma, Italy, since July 2021, and has a contract with the club until June 2024. His most notorious work as a coach was in teams such as Real Madrid, Porto, Chelsea and Inter Milan. Luis Miguel, also from Portugal, has extensive work in Brazil, having worked for more than 30 clubs until reaching Batatais, in São Paulo, his current team.

Out of curiosity, “The Special One”, as Mourinho is also known, has already met Fiel. On May 4, 2006, the Portuguese watched the game between Corinthians and River Plate, from Argentina, which culminated in Corinthians’ elimination from Libertadores. The invitation was made by Carlos Alberto, midfielder of that team and his former commanded in Porto, Portugal.

The technical issue, however, should only be discussed again by Corinthians at the end of this year. That’s because Vítor Pereira, a compatriot of the aforementioned duo, has a bond with the Parque São Jorge club until December. Upon his arrival at Timão, the coach explained the short contract, highlighting the evaluation of his work at the end of the period for the decision to continue or not.

