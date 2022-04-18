Possible new owner of Milan has already set aside R$ 1.4 billion for signings and targets 4 names of impact; see list

Milan is in talks to be bought by investcorpBahraini company

THE Milan may have a new owner soon. The red-black team is currently owned by the North American fund Elliott Management Corporationbut is in the process of being purchased by investcorpa financial services giant founded in Bahrain and with offices in the United States, England, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, India, China and Singapore.

According to the newspaper Gazzetta dello Sportthe process is complicated, and negotiations are expected to go on for at least 15 days before the hammer is struck.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

However, the diary adds that the investcorp has confidence in closing the purchase of the Italian giant and has even separated US$ 300 million (R$ 1.41 billion) to hire significant reinforcements in the next window.

The first name to be bought is that of the attacker Sébastien Haller27 years old, from ajax.

In the current season, the Ivorian adds incredible 33 goals in 37 matches, in addition to having contributed with 9 assists.

Another big goal is the midfielder Christopher Nkunku24 years old, from RB Leipzig.

The Frenchman comes in a spectacular year for the German team, with 30 goals and 15 assists in 43 duels for the club red bull.

Milan players celebrate victory over Genoa in Serie A EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

The company also wants the young Nicolò Zaniolo22 years old, from rival Pomegranate.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

After being out of action for the entire 2020/21 season due to a serious injury, the striker has returned to action recently and has 7 goals and 6 assists in 35 games.

Finally, the investcorp also wants the midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméniof Monacowhich is seen as a natural substitute for Kessieoutput to the barcelona.

In 2021/22, French has 3 goals and two assists in 45 clashes.

For Tchouaméni, however, the Middle Eastern company should face great competition, as the athlete appears as one of the most coveted by European giants in the next window.