Presidential elections in France: majority of Mélenchon supporters say they will vote blank or abstain

About 67% of those questioned in a consultation with supporters of the France Insubmissa party, of the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, say that they will abstain or vote blank or null in the second round of the French presidential elections, it was released today.

The consultation was carried out by the party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, candidate eliminated in the first round of the presidential elections, on 10 April.

The leftist received more than 7.7 million votes, about 400,000 fewer than the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Of a total of 250,000 participants in the online consultation, 37.65% said they would vote blank or null, 33.40% would vote for the liberal Emmanuel Macron and 28.96% would abstain.

The result of this consultation does not mean voting discipline, since the party guarantees that it wants each sympathizer to vote in conscience, but also admits that it intends to analyze these data as indicators of the opinion of its militants.

The option to vote for Marine Le Pen was not included in the consultation, as the party considers the programs of the far-right candidate to contain “discriminatory and racist” ideas and rejects the positions of the National Group (formerly the National Front).

However, according to the poll, a third of Mélenchon’s supporters admit to voting for Le Pen on April 24, which is seen as an anti-system vote or to punish Macron.

The polls give Mácron a more fair victory compared to 2017: 55.5% of voting intentions in the second round and a margin of error of 3.3 points.

The movement of the left electorate is considered essential to confirm these data.

The leader of the French radical left today appealed to his electorate not to “give a single vote” to Marine Le Pen, but this without directly urging a vote for Macron.

“There is a will to stand up to the far right. For some this means voting for Macron and for others it is impossible to vote for the most unequal president of the Fifth Republic, with whom we have fundamental differences, not just tactics”, said Insubmissa France deputy Éric Coquerel, to France Info radio.

Mélenchon’s party received with “hope” the result of this presidential election, in which it was in third place, being willing to discuss with the Communist Party and ecologists a possible union in the legislative elections scheduled for June, from which the parliamentary composition.

Taking advantage of the position of strength secured with the result of the first round, Mathilde Panot, president of the parliamentary group of França Insubmissa, told the weekly Le Journal du Dimanche that communist leaders and ecologists will have to give explanations about the attacks on Mélenchon during the election campaign.

“We do not ask for a public apology, but demand explanations. Before we were Putin’s friends [Yannick] Jadot, but that doesn’t seem to stop them from wanting to do business with us today,” said Panot.

Comparing the 21.95% of votes in Mélenchon, no other left-wing party has managed to overcome the 5% barrier, which is also essential for the French state to reimburse campaign expenses.

Panot “definitely” ruled out any possibility of collaboration with the Socialist Party of Olivier Faure, whose leader said Saturday he had “his hand outstretched for a possible agreement”.