Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers more military aid to Ukraine

The statement comes after the European country bans the prime minister and UK officials from entering its territory.

After Russia banned Boris Johnson and other UK officials from entering its territory, the prime minister posted on Twitter that he updated to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who will offer “more military aid” to the European country in the next few days.

“The UK will stop at nothing to ensure that Ukrainians have the necessary resources to defend their country from the ongoing Russian attack,” he said.

This Saturday (Apr 16), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a list in which it calls the employees of “British subjects” and restricts entry into Russian territory.

“In connection with the unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed in particular in the imposition of sanctions against senior officials of the Russian Federation, the decision was taken to include key members of the British government and various political figures on the Russian stop list. ”says the ministry statement.

The move is in response to British sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. In notethe Kremlin stated that the British government is “strangling the domestic economy” with the campaign to isolate Russia from the international market.

In the decision, the Russian government composed the list with the names of 13 British officials. In the note, the ministry said that the “Russophobic Course” affects the “interests of the inhabitants of Great Britain itself”.

Here’s the list:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson;

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Ferguson;

England Attorney General Suella Braverman;

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May;

Minister of Justice Dominic Rennie;

Foreign Minister Elizabeth Trass;

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace;

Deputy Secretary of Defense James Heappey;

Minister of Transport Shapps Scholarship;

Interior Minister Priti Patel;

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak;

Minister of Entrepreneurship Kwasi Kwarteng;

Digitization Minister Nadine Vanessa.

The Russian government promised in a “near future” which will expand the list to include other British politicians and parliamentarians who contribute to the “anti-Russian sentiment”.

SANCTIONS

On February 24, at the start of the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a robust sanctions package the Russia. The next day, the UK froze the goods Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. More recently, Putin’s daughters have also been targeted by sanctions. by the British government.

visit to Kiev

Boris Johnson paid a surprise visit to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (April 9). The meeting was held in the capital Kiev with the aim of establishing a new package of military and economic aid to the country. According to Johnson’s office, the visit is a “demonstration of solidarity with the Ukrainian people”.