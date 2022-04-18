PSG beats Olympique and can be French champions on Wednesday

PSG won the derby against Olympique de Marseille by 2-1 this afternoon (17), at Parc des Princes, and is getting closer to confirming the imminent title of the French Championship.

In the duel between leader and vice-leader, valid for the 32nd round of the national tournament, PSG got the best with goals from Neymar and Mbappé and distanced itself even further at the end. Caleta-Car scored for Olympique. Now, 15 points separate the rivals in the table.

This means that the Paris team can be French champions in the next round, when they visit Angers, on Wednesday (20), at 16:00. On the same day and time, Olympique host Nantes in Marseille. If PSG win and Olympique don’t win, the title will go to the team of Neymar, Mbappé, Messi and company.

Who did well: Neymar

Shirt 10 is still on the rise. He participated in the play of the two goals of PSG: he scored the first of coverage and carried out the penalty kick, converted by Mbappé, when trying the pass that Rongier put his hand on the ball.

Who was bad: Donnarumma

The goalkeeper left the goal very badly after the corner kick that resulted in the draw for Olympique. Then, he almost got into trouble when he gave a dangerous pass to Kimpembe, who had to kick the ball away. In the second half, there was little demand.

Four goals disallowed for offside

At the end of the very busy opening stage, Messi had two goals disallowed for offside. The first was at 40, when Nuno Mendes was caught in an irregular position at the origin of the play, and the second at 46, when the Argentine himself was ahead after receiving face to face with Pau. Lopez. In the second half, it was Mbappé’s turn to score, but the goal was disallowed.

In the final minutes of the match, Olympique almost equalized, but also had a goal disallowed. Saliba took advantage of a cross, but VAR caught the defender offside.

Chronology

PSG opened the scoring in the derby in their first opportunity in the match. In the 11th minute of the first half, Verratti gave a precise shot to Neymar, who got ahead of the mark and covered Pau López.

Olympique’s tie came at 31, in a hit in the area and wrong exit by Donnarumma after a corner kick. the Croatian defender Caleta-Car saw the ball go to him with the open goal and left everything the same in the Parc des Princes.

There was still time for PSG to get back in front of the score in the last play of the first half. Rongier played with his arm inside the area, and the referee, with the help of VAR, scored a penalty, converted by Mbappé.

PSG’s game: stars stand out and decide

Mauricio Pochettino’s team used and abused the skill of the attacking trio formed by Neymar, Mbappé and Messi. The first two, especially, were the authors of the goals and the ones who most endangered Olympique. The Argentine started off, but woke up midway through the opening stage. Defensively, PSG only presented problems in the poor exit of Donnarumma’s goal in the rivals’ goal bid. In the second half, the Paris team only managed the result.

Olympique’s game: ‘retranca’ doesn’t last long

Known for his offensive style, Jorge Sampaoli climbed Olympique in a very defensive way in the Parc des Princes. Without the ball, the team had a line of five in the back, with Gerson as a left winger and doubling the mark on Messi with Luan Peres. The strategy did not work, as PSG managed to take the lead after just 11 minutes of departure. Even after the draw, the team was not very reactive and almost failed to bring danger to PSG, which grew and dictated the pace of the match. In the final minutes, he tried to press, but he couldn’t even the score.

Neymar: six goals in three games

The Brazilian ace is in PSG’s scoring phase. With the beautiful goal scored in the derby, he scored for the sixth time in the last three matches. In the previous two rounds, he made two against Lorient and three against Clermont.

Neymar receives yellow card and rebels

A quick ruckus erupted after Neymar was cautioned for a foul in Guendouzi. The number 10 was very angry with the referee’s decision because he understood that the rival simulated the fall and argued with the Olympique steering wheel and with the referee. It is worth remembering that he is suspended from the match against Angers, which could give PSG the French title.

DATASHEET

PSG 2 X 1 OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE

Competition: French Championship, 32nd round

Stadium: Parc des Princes in Paris, France

Date and time: April 17, 2022, at 3:45 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: François Letexier

Assistants: Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni

VAR: Willy Delajod

Yellow cards: Verratti, Nuno Mendes, Gueye, Neymar, Mbappé and Donnarumma (PSG); Gerson (OM)

red cards: None

goals: Neymar (11’/Q1) and Mbappé (49’/Q1); Caleta-Car (31’/1ºT)

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Gueye (Wijnaldum) and Verratti (Sergio Ramos); Messi, Mbappé (Icardi) and Neymar. Technician: Mauricio Pochettino

MARSEILLE OLYMPIQUE: Pau Lopez; Rongier (Lirola), Saliba, Caleta-Car (Bakambu) and Luan Peres; Guendouzi, Kamara, Gueye (Dieng) and Gerson; Ünder (Harit) and Payet. Technician: Jorge Sampaoli