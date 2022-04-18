Sports

PSG ready to sell team star to renew Mbappé’s contract

european football

Frenchman is in his final months of contract

Paris Saint-Germain v Olympique de Marseille - Ligue 1 Uber Eats
Paris Saint-Germain v Olympique de Marseille - Ligue 1 Uber Eats
Swimming in the middle of Ligue 1, Pochettino’s PSG are doing everything they can to renew the contract of the 22-year-old striker Mbappé in his final months of contract. The still young Frenchman is a strong target for Real Madrid, he is in advanced talks with the club, but an agreement is not yet closed, as PSG never gives up.

With PSG, Mbappé has a contract until July this year. In Real’s sights, the French board has been doing everything to renew his contract, but an agreement is still a long way off. Amidst one of several board proposals is the option for Mbappé to become the highest-paid player in European football, with his annual salary rising to the €50m mark.

Not enough, PSG still think about selling Neymar next season to stay with Mbappé. The club believes that a departure from Neymar would help the player’s permanence, as the idea would be to make his football the most important within the club – even with Lionel Messi.

PSG’s idea of ​​selling Neymar also has a lot to do with his age. At 30 years of age, the Brazilian has been having its market price dropping more and more and, therefore, it can be traded in the next window, in order to make the largest possible amount.

Neymar in the market

On the market, Neymar is valued at 90 million euros. The player, who was by far the most valuable in the world, has had his price changed season after season. There are currently no clubs interested.

In case of failure by Mbappé, PSG will not negotiate, in any way, the football of shirt 10, either for any value.

