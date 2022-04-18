NewsWorld

Putin and Maduro are targets of the ‘Judas workout’ in Venezuela

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

Putin and Maduro are targets of the 'Judas workout' in Venezuela

Opponents of the Venezuelan government burn a doll with the faces of Putin and Maduro as part of the traditional “Judas workout” in Caracas on April 17, 2022 – AFP

A four-headed doll – which contained the faces of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin – was burned during the “Judas workout” this Sunday (17) in Caracas, one of the biggest traditions of Holy Week. in Venezuela.






The doll – which also had the faces of the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, and the minister of Electric Energy, Néstor Reverol – was burned by about 30 residents of La Candelaria, a neighborhood in the center of the Venezuelan capital, who also showed signs with messages. of protest and criticism of the authorities.

“We burned the betrayal, we burned the torture, we burned the dictatorship and we burned the war!” exclaimed resident Carlos Julio Rojas as he set fire to the doll.

In Venezuela, the “Judas workout” is usually related to political issues or controversial issues, seen as betrayals to the population, such as power cuts and covid-19. It is the way the locals find to represent the episode in which Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus in exchange for some coins.

The Judas of this group of residents was baptized as “Vladimir and the sons of Putin: Maduro, Meléndez and Reverol” for being “the reflection of the betrayal of Caracas, Venezuela and the world”.

“We see how Vladimir Putin, in addition to waging a war with thousands of dead, we see how [ele] it is one of the pillars for maintaining the dictatorship in Venezuela,” said Rojas, alluding to the military conflict in Ukraine.

The “workout” took place on one of the streets where some anti-government protesters died during the 2014 protests, which resulted in more than 40 deaths.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

The Walking Dead: An Iconic Enemy Returns — But Only in the Next Series – News Seen on the web

2 weeks ago

Petition in Switzerland calls for expulsion of alleged Putin lover

4 weeks ago

Video shows Russian soldiers opening fire on cyclist in Ukraine

2 weeks ago

Great characters that only appeared in 1 episode

March 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button