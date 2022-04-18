Putin and Maduro are targets of the ‘Judas workout’ in Venezuela

A four-headed doll – which contained the faces of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin – was burned during the “Judas workout” this Sunday (17) in Caracas, one of the biggest traditions of Holy Week. in Venezuela.















The doll – which also had the faces of the mayor of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez, and the minister of Electric Energy, Néstor Reverol – was burned by about 30 residents of La Candelaria, a neighborhood in the center of the Venezuelan capital, who also showed signs with messages. of protest and criticism of the authorities.

“We burned the betrayal, we burned the torture, we burned the dictatorship and we burned the war!” exclaimed resident Carlos Julio Rojas as he set fire to the doll.

In Venezuela, the “Judas workout” is usually related to political issues or controversial issues, seen as betrayals to the population, such as power cuts and covid-19. It is the way the locals find to represent the episode in which Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus in exchange for some coins.

The Judas of this group of residents was baptized as “Vladimir and the sons of Putin: Maduro, Meléndez and Reverol” for being “the reflection of the betrayal of Caracas, Venezuela and the world”.

“We see how Vladimir Putin, in addition to waging a war with thousands of dead, we see how [ele] it is one of the pillars for maintaining the dictatorship in Venezuela,” said Rojas, alluding to the military conflict in Ukraine.

The “workout” took place on one of the streets where some anti-government protesters died during the 2014 protests, which resulted in more than 40 deaths.