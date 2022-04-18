Putin says Western sanctions ‘blitzkrieg’ has failed – News

the president of RussiaVladimir Putin said this Monday (18) that the “lightning war” of the West with the policy of sanctions against his country due to the invasion of Ukraine failed, given that, according to him, the Russian economy is stabilizing while the standard of living of Europeans is falling.

The West’s calculation was to “quickly impact the financial and economic situation of our country, provoke panic in the markets, the collapse of the banking system, a mass shortage of products in stores”, said the president in a meeting with members of the government about the country’s economic situation.





“We can already confidently say that such a policy towards Russia has failed. The economic blitzkrieg strategy has failed,” he commented.

The president argued that the sanctions had an impact on the very countries that prompted them, in terms of “increase in inflation and unemployment, deterioration of economic dynamics in the US and European countries, fall in the standard of living of Europeans, devaluation of their economies “.





“Russia has resisted this unprecedented pressure. The situation is stabilizing, the ruble exchange rate has returned to the levels of the first half of February and is determined by an objectively strong balance of payments,” he analyzed.

In the first quarter, according to Putin, the current account surplus exceeded $58 billion, “an all-time high.”

When Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine, the ruble plunged nearly 30% against the dollar and euro, a drop not seen since at least 1993 and 1994.

According to Putin, inflation is also “stabilizing now”, despite consumer prices having risen by 9.4% in just a month and a half, to stand at 17.5% year-on-year from April 8. .

In addition, “foreign currency is returning to the country’s banking system and the volume of deposits by citizens is growing” by 1.6% in the first ten days of April, the governor of the Russian Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Monday. .

The Russian president also said that the number of unemployed remains relatively low, a statement that argued with good indicators on the use of electricity generation.

According to March 30 data published by the federal statistical agency Rosstat, unemployment in Russia fell from 4.4% in January to 4.1% in February, the lowest since 1991, although data for the month are not yet available. the past, which was when many international companies suspended their activity in the country or abandoned the Russian market due to Western sanctions.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Monday that as many as 200,000 people could lose their jobs in the capital alone due to the closure of foreign companies.

At the end of March, Sobyanin said that around 300 international companies had ceased operations in the Russian capital.

As for consumption, the Kremlin chief said that “after a brief boom in various products, and this happens in such situations all the time, retail demand has returned to normal.”



