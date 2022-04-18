PVC highlights Botafogo ‘building foundation’; Rizek praises Luís Castro’s changes

under construction at SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol)The Botafogo won the Ceará by 3 to 1 in Arena Castelão and left fans with optimism. It was the coach’s first game. Luís Castro at the edge of the field. the commentator Paulo Vinicius Coelho highlighted the formation of a new structure.

– Botafogo did not beat Ceará there in the Brazilian championship since 1980, even with few games. It is very expressive to return to venner. Ceará is in Serie A doing intermediate bloc campaigns, Botafogo is coming back. The project is very serious, but it has to build the foundation. That’s what Luís Castro is doing. Soon you will see a window, living room, kitchen, until you reach the roof – summarized PVC, in the podcast “A Mesa”, by “GE”.

– Although (Luís) Oyama have a very large lung capacity to disarm and get to the front, the Patrick de Paula is more second midfielder, will deliver shot on goal. Studying player characteristics and the best conditions they offer is important. Patrick de Paula, if he has understanding and dedication, will improve as a player and help Botafogo’s campaign, which if he is an intermediate block, will be very strong, foundation and enter well into what’s to come – he added.

the journalist André Rizek exalted Luís Castro’s tactical look from one game to the next.

– Changed according to what he saw from the rostrum, key pieces, the left side, jonathan it was wrong, inversion of the midfielders (Luís Oyama for first midfielder and Patrick de Paula for second midfielder), took the (Lucas) Piazon. It was fast, that’s what’s catching the eye. He noticed and was awarded the victory – highlighted Rizek.