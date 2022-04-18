Queiroga announces end of emergency due to covid-19 – DW – 04/18/2022

In a statement broadcast nationally, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Sunday (17/09) the end of the health emergency declared due to the covid-19 pandemic. He said that in the coming days the government should publish a normative act on the issue, without giving further details.

“Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the capacity of SUS to provide assistance, today we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance, Espin. In the coming days, a normative act will be published disciplining this decision”, said Queiroga, in the nearly three-minute speech.

The minister stressed, however, that the end of the health emergency “does not mean the end of covid-19”. “We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to take all necessary actions to ensure the health of Brazilians,” he added.

In the statement, when expressing solidarity with the victims’ families, Queiroga cited the numbers of the pandemic in the world and not those of Brazil. Covid-19 has caused more than 661,000 deaths in the country. President Jair Bolsonaro has always ignored the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the spread of the disease, such as social distancing and the use of masks, in addition to having promoted treatments with no proven effectiveness.

During his speech, Queiroga stressed that the government gave doctors autonomy to treat covid and thanked health professionals who worked on the pandemic. He also highlighted the vaccination campaign, ignoring, however, the delay and resistance of the Brazilian government in acquiring vaccines at the beginning of the pandemic.

What changes

Queiroga did not give details about the changes that should take place with the end of the health emergency. In the Ministry of Health, for example, more than 170 rules that are in force can be affected. Among them are the rules that authorize the emergency use of vaccines and medicines and the purchase of medicines and supplies without bidding.

Published in February 2020, the health emergency also regulates isolation and quarantine for the infected. The rule also made it possible for local and state governments to mandate mandatory use of masks.

The numbers of covid, both cases and deaths, are falling in Brazil. With more than 661,000 deaths and 30.2 million cases, the country along with the United States and India is one of the three most affected by the pandemic in the world.

Despite the fall, health experts and SUS managers are concerned about the relaxation of measures to combat the pandemic and defend a transition period. The measure, however, goes against the flexibilization of restrictive rules that has been taking place in several countries, such as Germany.

These flexibilities, however, are at odds with the recommendations of the WHO, which recently stated that the evolution of the pandemic remains unpredictable.

CN (afp, Lusa, ots)