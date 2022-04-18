Queiroga announces end of the state of emergency for Covid-19 in the country

Minister of Health announced that he will publish a normative act in the coming days and praised the vaccination campaign against Covid-19

ANTONIO MOLINA/PHOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Sunday, 17, that it will edit a normative act to decree the end of the state of Emergency in Public Health of National Importance (Espin) in the coming days. He made a speech of about 5 minutes on national radio and TV. “Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the capacity of the SUS, we are today able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance, Espin. In the coming days, a normative act will be edited disciplining this decision,” he declared. “This measure, however, does not mean the end of the Covid-19. We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to take all necessary actions to ensure the health of Brazilians,” she stressed. The minister also praised the vaccination campaign against the disease, the SUS and the work of health professionals during the pandemic.

The state of emergency was decreed by the government in 2020 and, in practice, relaxes rules on the purchase and bidding of medicines, hospital materials and others. A resolution by the National Health Surveillance Agency (anvisa) of March 10, 2021 provides that, in the event of suspension of the emergency situation by the Ministry of Health, the authorization for the emergency use of vaccines is suspended. This is the case of CoronaVac in Brazil. Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca immunizers already have definitive registration. Last week, the folder asked Anvisa to extend the authorization for a year from the moment Espin is revoked, but the agency has not yet positioned itself.