Queiroga announces end of the state of emergency in public health due to Covid-19

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance due to Covid-19 this Sunday (17), during a speech on national television. Queiroga said that the vaccination campaign against the disease was the largest in history and that more than 73% of the Brazilian population had completed the vaccination cycle. In the coming days, the decree will be published with the decision of the federal government.

The state of emergency in public health in Brazil was decreed by the then Minister of Health Henrique Mandetta in February 2020. The first case of infection by Covid-19 was registered on the 26th of that month. The total number of infected with the virus in Brazil is 210,147,125 people, according to data from the Ministry of Health.













Rules linked to the decree may fall







A mapping carried out by the Center for Research in Health Law at USP (University of São Paulo) shows that 2,366 norms from the Union and the states were directly linked, in 2021, to the ordinance that decreed the state of emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic. .

In practice, this revocation can lead to a change in the use of vaccines and the release of resources allocated to face the pandemic, for example. For this, the legal team of the Ministry of Health evaluates the best way out for these rules that are linked to the decree.





Covid-19 data

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded 5,337,459 cases of Covid-19. According to data from the Ministry of Health, around 661,000 people died from the disease.

409,196,268 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered to the population. The immunization campaign started on January 17, 2021, when a nurse from São Paulo was vaccinated with the immunizer from the Butantan Institute.













Vaccine







Another legislative change studied by the government aims to allow the application of vaccines against Covid-19 by the private sector. Law No. 14,125, of March 10, 2021, determines that private sector companies that buy immunizers must donate doses to the National Immunization Program, which distributes and administers them for free. The measure was approved in a context of vaccine shortages.



