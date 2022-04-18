Queiroga says there are ‘conditions’ to announce the end of the health emergency resulting from Covid-19 | Health

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, made a speech, on national radio and TV, of about three minutes this Sunday (17). In the speech, Queiroga says that there are “conditions” in Brazil to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin).

According to the minister, in the coming days “a normative act” will be published with the rules for this measure.

In the statement, Queiroga said that more than 73% of the Brazilian population completed the vaccination schedule and about 71 million booster doses were administered.

“Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the capacity of SUS to provide assistance, today we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance, Espin. In the coming days, a normative act will be published disciplining this decision”, declared the Minister of Health.

Marcelo Queiroga added, however, that the measure does not “mean the end of Covid-19”. “We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to adopt all necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians,” he said.

The Ministry of Health does not have the competence to decree the end of the pandemic, determined March 11, 2020 by the World Health Organization. But President Jair Bolsonaro had been advocating the end of Espin.

According to the consortium of press vehicles, this Sunday, Brazil recorded 18 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 662,011 since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average of deaths has been falling for 52 days.

The announcement made by Marcelo Queiroga clashes with the recent determination of the World Health Organization (WHO), which, on April 13, determined that the Covid-19 pandemic remains a “Public Health Emergency of International Importance”. The WHO’s decision followed the opinion of the entity’s emergency committee, which recognized that Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid, continues to have an “unpredictable evolution, aggravated by its wide circulation and intense transmission”.

Experts are concerned that some member countries have relaxed behavioral and public health measures taken to slow transmission of the virus.

The government ordinance that established Espin was published in February 2020, just days after the WHO declared an international public health emergency.

The rule allowed the federal government and state and municipal governments to take a series of measures, such as the mandatory use of masks and emergency authorization for vaccines.

The WHO has not yet reassessed the international emergency situation. And there is no deadline for that. But each country can decide on its situation based on the epidemiological situation of its territory.

With the end of the public health emergency, the Ministry of Health estimates that more than 2,000 regulations will fall across the country, such as the possibility of buying medicines and medical supplies without bidding. This is because many laws and decrees were tied to Espin.

TV Globo found out that, with a new ordinance, the government can establish a period, from 30 to 90 days, for public bodies to adapt.

In other words, the rules in force today would not immediately lose their validity. And some could be extended. The Ministry of Health has already asked Anvisa, for example, to authorize the maintenance, for up to one year, of the emergency use of some products to combat Covid, such as the Coronavac vaccine.

Experts estimate that, despite the recent reduction in infections, this is not yet the best time to revoke the public health emergency ordinance in Brazil.

The pulmonologist and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) Margareth Dalcolmo told TV Globo that the measure is “rhetorical”.

“I think that this rhetoric, so to speak, of ending the health emergency by decree, it is still not adequate in Brazil. the number of hospitalizations, decreasing the number of deaths, I don’t believe that the benefits or advantages that a health emergency can allow are advantageous to be extinguished at that moment”, affirmed Margareth.

One of the experts’ concerns is that the end of the emergency will end the requirement for a vaccination passport to enter certain places.

Gonzalo Vecina, former president of Anvisa and a health doctor, advises Brazilians to maintain care and prevention measures, such as washing their hands and wearing masks in crowded places.

“Hygiene measures are essential. Wash your hand, pass alcohol gel on your hand, because the viral or bacterial particles of these respiratory diseases stay on our hands when we cough, when we sneeze. So it is essential that hygienic measures continue to apply to us individually. It is a civilizing measure that each one of us has to take”, said the expert.

Read the full text of Marcelo Queiroga’s speech on national radio and TV:

Since the beginning of 2020, the world has faced the biggest health emergency in history: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 6 million people.

I express our solidarity with the families of the victims and those who still suffer from the consequences of this disease.

We feel all the losses, but with the strength of our Unified Health System – the SUS, we saved many lives.

I thank the doctors, who, with the autonomy defended by the Federal Government, used the best of science in favor of patients, as well as all the health professionals who tirelessly fought against this disease.

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Healthstrengthened the Unified Health System, with the expansion of surveillance capacity, expansion of primary and specialized health care.

More than BRL 100 billion were earmarked exclusively for the fight against the pandemic, in addition to more than BRL 492 billion for regular health financing since 2020.

Brazil carries out the largest vaccination campaign in its history.

More than 476 million vaccines have been distributed, all acquired by the Ministry of Health.

Today, more than 73% of the Brazilian population has completed the vaccination schedule and more than 71 million have received the booster dose.

We have vaccines available and Brazilians freely access this public policy.

Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the capacity of SUS to provide assistance, we are now able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance – ESPIN.

In the coming days, a normative act will be published disciplining this decision.

This measure, however, does not mean the end of Covid-19.

We will continue to live with the virus. THE Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to adopt all the necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians, in full respect of the Federal Constitution.

In short, health is a right for all and a duty of the State.

Nobody will be left behind.

I wish you all a happy easter.