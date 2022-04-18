Quina da Mega Sena leaves for two bets from Curitiba. see the result

Mega Sena 2472 once again rewarded gamblers from Paraná. The draw, held this Saturday, had a prize pool of R$ 70 million. A gambler from Guarulhos, in São Paulo, won the jackpot when he hit the six dozen of Mega Sena 2472. However, the corner, when the gambler hits five of the six numbers drawn, awarded many people in Paraná. In Curitiba, there were two corners, which earned gamblers R$ 21.6 thousand for each one.

In Curitiba, there were two winners who won the prize of R$ 21.6 thousand each with single bets. One of them was through Lotérica Zacarias and the other through Lotteries on electronic channels.

In the interior of Paraná, the awards went out to the following cities:

City lottery unit Apostate numbers stubborn Type of Bets Quotas Award APUCARANA/PR LUCKY CORNER 6 No Simple 1 BRL 21,613.45 CASCAVEL/PR LOTTERIES IN ELECTRONIC CHANNELS 6 No simpels 1 BRL 21,613.45 FRANCISCO BELTRAO/PR LOTERICA CANGO LTDA 6 No Simple 1 BRL 21,613.45 GUARAPUAVA/PR IBC – INTERNET BANKING CAIXA 6 No Simple 1 BRL 21,613.45 ITAPERUCU/PR ITAPERUCU LOTTERIES 6 No Simple 1 BRL 21,613.45 WHITE DUCK/PR HOT SPOT LOTTERY 6 No Simple 1 BRL 21,613.45 PONTA GROSSA/PR IBC – INTERNET BANKING CAIXA 6 No Simple 1 BRL 21,613.45 PONTA GROSSA/PR PRINCESA DOS CAMPOS LOTTERIES II 6 No Simple 1 BRL 21,613.45 RIO BONITO DO IGUACU/PR RIO BONITO LOTTERY 6 No Simple 1 BRL 21,613.45 UNION OF VITORIA/PR WIN LOTTERIES 8 No Bolão 4 BRL 64,840.32

Mega Seine 2473

The new chance to win a millionaire jackpot takes place next Wednesday (20), when Mega Sena draws the prize of R$ 3 million.

How to play on Mega Sena?

Mega-Sena pays millions to the player who picks the 6 numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers out of the 60 available on the betting wheel. To play, you need to dial 6 to 15 numbers on the wheel, and you can let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

Mega Sena Balloon?

The Bolão Caixa is the possibility that the bettor has to place bets in a group. Just fill in the appropriate field on the steering wheel or ask the lottery attendant. You can also buy lottery shares organized by Lottery Units. In this case, an additional Service Fee of up to 35% of the quota value may be charged. At Mega-Sena, the pools have a minimum price of R$ 10.00. However, each share cannot be less than R$5.00. It is possible to carry out a pool of at least 2 and at most 100 shares. A maximum of 10 bets per Pool is allowed. In the case of a Pool with more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers.

