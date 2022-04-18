Technology

Ragnarok and “AAA games” this year

Sony started 2022 off on the right foot, releasing AAAs like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. The Japanese company’s next big first-party debut should be God of War: Ragnarok (still no release date), however, it would also be keeping other cards up his sleeve to bring to players later this year.

At the twitteruser “Okami13_” compiled three posts from Robert Morrison, animator at PlayStation Studios Visual Arts. As the dev said, the company has “a few big games” to release in 2022. Not only that, but he doesn’t work on Ragnarok and seems eager to reveal something “that he can’t show.”

PlayStation Studios developer says Sony has some great games coming this year: “I’m not working on God of War: Ragnarok, but something just as cool.” Was it The Last of Us Remake or something?

Check out each message from Morrison below (remembering that his tweets date between March and April, that is, the period in which Horizon Forbidden West had been released and Gran Turismo 7 was about to arrive or had already premiered).

Tweet 1: ‘It was a nice surprise to receive this gift from the team at PlayStation Creative Arts. PlayStation has some great games coming out this year.

Tweet 2: ‘That feeling when you have between three and five years of work that you can’t show.

Tweet 3: ‘I’m not working on Ragnarok. But it’s just as cool.’

God of War: Ragnarok may have similar mechanics to throwing the Leviathan ax

Beau Anthony Jimenez, sound designer at PlayStation, recently suggested that God of War: Ragnarok will have a brand new mechanic similar to throwing the Leviathan axe. See more here!

