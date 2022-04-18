Real is too cheap – Money Times

robin brooks speaks in the sober tones of a PhD economist who has devoted much of his career to calibrating fair value models for exchange rates. It was therefore a shock when he suddenly became a social media sensation in Brazil.

Brooks is a rarity in financial circles: he has long said that real should be more valued. Even in the worst moments of the Brazilian currency collapse during the pandemic, Brooks stood by his opinion, making him the public face of a dizzying rally that transformed the real in the best performing currency among the largest in the world this year.

For your followers on twitter In Brazil, where observing the exchange rate is something of a national obsession, Brooks is simply “the bald man”, or sometimes “the bald man of the Goldman”.

In fact, he doesn’t work. at Goldman Sachs five years ago, but anyway, that title sounds better than the “bald from the Institute of International Finance”, where he currently serves as chief economist.

Your posts on twitter on the real are immediately received with thousands of likes and dozens of responses that say “In bald we trust”, which have become a kind of trademark of their followers. This is a pun on the American motto “In God we trust” printed on the dollar.

Fanatical fans tweet photoshopped photos depicting him as a boxer or GIFs praising him as “the man, the myth, the legend”.

IN BALD WE TRUST! 🇺🇸🥊 https://t.co/zf4cjW3LLy pic.twitter.com/6rYNlbdoB8 — Rafael Balboa 🥊 (@rafaelbboa) March 21, 2022

The Brooks family, he says, is stunned by his fame. “My kids say, ‘What is this? This is our idiot father.”

Some of his critics, who are many, use similar language to describe their analysis. They make fun of how their fair value estimate for the exchange rate – R$4.5 per dollar – hasn’t changed in over two years, despite all the upheavals in the local economy and global markets.

Critics also point out that the bullish estimate was lucky to coincide randomly with two major forces driving the currency’s gains: aggressive interest rate hikes by the central bank and a sudden boom in global demand for Brazil’s commodity exports.

For Brooks, though, these developments only reflect his long-held belief that the country’s economic and foreign trade fundamentals are improving and that the currency remains weaker than it should, even after strengthening 19% this year to Rs. $4.70 per dollar.

Its projection, however, remains outside the consensus. Most analysts surveyed by Bloomberg predict that the real will weaken by the end of the year.

We’re within 5% of our $/BRL 4.50 fair value for the Brazilian Real, which is the closest we’ve been since March 2020, ie since before the COVID pandemic began. Closing the final gap will be harder. US real yields are rising rapidly, which is weighing on all EM currencies… pic.twitter.com/Y6mH2LkqTT — Robin Brooks (@RobinBrooksIIF) April 17, 2022

Shortly after Brooks released his estimate of fair value for the real, the pandemic began and investors began withdrawing money from Brazil so quickly that the economist says he thought the computer on which he followed the flow numbers was broken.

These dollar outflows, says Brooks, along with the scathing criticisms he saw Brazilians level against their political leaders on Twitter, reinforced his view of the Brazilian currency. “Usually to me this is a sign that there is exaggeration. Maybe the real one is too cheap.”

Born and raised in Germany, Brooks, 51, studied at the London School of Economics and Yale University before working at the International Monetary Fund, Brevan Howard and Goldman Sachswhere he was the company’s main foreign exchange strategist.

