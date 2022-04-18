Remember Corinthians’ remarkable ‘chocolates’ in this century

On Easter Sunday, Brazilian families have the culture of exchanging chocolate eggs. In football, sweets have become synonymous with routs. Nothing more suggestive than taking advantage of the date to remember the great elastic victories of Corinthians in this century.

Classics, interstate duels, Libertadores games, Timão collects some remarkable “chocolates” in this period. Even with teams with more defensive characteristics for a few years in the period, there are rumblings that do not leave the Corinthians’ memory. THE My Helm helps you remember.

Corinthians 7 x 1 Santos (2005)

It’s impossible to talk about Timão’s rout and not remember the “Eternal 7×1”. In 2005, Corinthians beat Santos 7-1 at Pacaembu, in a duel valid for the Brasileirão that year, won by the Parque São Jorge club.

Tevez scored a hat-trick on that occasion. Nilmar scored twice, Rosinei and Marcelo Mattos scored once each. The “chocolate” is remembered until today in the stands when Timão faces the rival.

Corinthians 6 x 1 Sao Paulo (2016)

Corinthians was already mathematically champion of the 2015 Brasileirão, even so, the game that marked the delivery of the cup to Timão is almost as unforgettable as the game that sealed the conquest.

At Neo Química Arena, the alvinegro club beat São Paulo 6-1 on the day they lifted the 2015 Brasileirão trophy. On the occasion, Timão entered the field with the reserve team, and even so was much superior to the rival. Corinthians goals were scored by Bruno Henrique, Edu Dracena, Romero (twice), Lucca and Hudson (against).

Corinthians 6 x 0 Cobresal (2016)

In Libertadores 2016, Corinthians applied the biggest “chocolate” of Neo Química Arena in matches of the continental competition. Timão beat Cobresal, from Chile, 6-0, with the right to a goal that competed for the Puskás award.

Marlone (twice), Romero (twice), Guilherme Arana and Elias scored for Timão on that occasion. However, the highlight was a goal scored by Marlone with a volley. The play was so beautiful that it competed for that year’s Puskás award.

Corinthians 4 x 0 Flamengo (2016)

Also in 2016, but for the Brasileirão, Corinthians beat Flamengo 4-0, at Neo Química Arena, in a day of great performance by Romero. The Paraguayan scored twice, Rildo and Guilherme completed Timão’s rout. It was the biggest “chocolate” of Timão on the carioca club in the alvinegra house.

Corinthians 5 x 0 Fluminense (2020)

In the 2020 Brasileirão, Corinthians thrashed another carioca playing at Neo Química Arena. In a beautiful performance by the team led at the time by Vagner Mancini, Timão beat Fluminense 5-0. The goals of Corinthians were scored by Cazares, Luan, Mateus Vital, Jô and Fagner.

Corinthians 5 x 0 Ponte Preta (2022)

The most recent “chocolate” from Corinthians happened this season, and precisely in the debut of Vítor Pereira in charge of Corinthians in matches at Neo Química Arena. On the occasion, Timão thrashed Ponte Preta 5-0, in a duel valid for the Paulista Championship.

Corinthians goals were scored by Renato Augusto, Paulinho, Adson, Gustavo Mantuan and Gustavo Silva.

Corinthians 3 x 0 Avai (2022)

Despite not being classified as chocolate, the victory against Avaí, on Saturday of Aleluia, was marked by great joy. The three goals were scored by Róger Guedes in Timão’s debut at Neo Química Arena for the Brasileirão this season.

On social media, Corinthians made a point of playing with the triumph. “A great Easter Sunday for you, Fiel! The chocolate we delivered yesterday!”, wrote the club on the networks.

