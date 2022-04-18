Remo x Cruzeiro: probable lineups for the match for the Copa do Brasil

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro After muscle strengthening work, Joo Paulo should return to Cruzeiro Remo and Cruzeiro open this Tuesday (19), at 21:30, at Baeno, in Belm, in Par, the dispute for a spot in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The return duel, still without a date, will be in Belo Horizonte.

In Belém since the night of this Sunday, Cruzeiro has a series of absences for the commitment for the knockout competition. They are defender Eduardo Brock (suspended), midfielders Filipe Machado and Fernando Canesin (injured) and Neto Moura, who has already participated in the competition for Mirassol and will not be able to defend the celestial team.

The main absence, however, is in the attack sector. Raposa’s top scorer this season, with 11 goals in 14 games, Edu was diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right thigh after the 1-0 victory over Brusque last week in Serie B.

On the other hand, coach Paulo Pezzolano gains options in relation to the last game. Recently announced, defender Z Ivaldo and striker Jaj, both ex-Athletico, are available to debut for Cruzeiro. In midfield, Joo Paulo and Daniel Jr are back in playing conditions.

For Brock’s vacancy, the dispute between Wagner and Z Ivaldo. In midfield, Joo Paulo should resume his starting position in place of Neto Moura. In the attack, Rodolfo will be the chosen one to act centralized. On the edges, Waguininho, Vitor Leque, Jaj and Daniel Jr are fighting for two spots.

A probable Cruise to visit Remo has Rafael Cabral; Rmulo, Oliveira, Wagner (Z Ivaldo) and Rafael Santos; Willian Oliveira, Miticov (Pedro Castro) and Joo Paulo; Jaj, Waguininho and Rodolfo.

rowing

Relegated to Serie C from the Brazilian Championship last year, Remo comes from a negative result for the game against Cruzeiro. Last Saturday, the team led by coach Paulo Bonamigo was defeated by 1-0 to Manaus, away from home, in the second round of the Third Division.

In front of the miners, Remo will not have forward Rodrigo Pimpo, who has already competed in the competition for Operrio Ferrovirio, from Ponta Grossa, in Paraná. Your likely replacement Ronald. The young man of 19 guards good memories of Belo Horizonte. In Serie B in 2021, he scored his first goal as a professional against Cruzeiro, at Independencia.

In midfield, the doubt is between Marciel (Raposa athlete in 2016) and Felipe Gedoz, who recently recovered from a muscle injury in his left calf. The first has acted as a starter, but the second is rated to start between the 11 since he has won minutes in recent games.

The probable Remo to face Cruzeiro has Vincius; Ricardo Luiz, Daniel Felipe, Marlon and Leonan; Anderson Ucha, Paulo Curu and Marciel (Felipe Gedoz); Bruno Alves, Ronald and Brenner.