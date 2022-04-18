Researchers Develop Treatment That Reverses Hearing Loss | Health

Mark Paton / Unsplash Innovative treatment developed by researchers at MIT, in the United States, promises to regenerate hair cells in the ear and restore hearing

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States, announced the development of an innovative treatment to reverse hearing loss. The drug, which involves regenerative therapy, is being developed by the pharmaceutical company Frequency Therapeutics, led by MIT scientists, and is already showing encouraging results in the early stages of clinical trials. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 2.5 billion people, a quarter of the world’s population, suffer from some degree of hearing loss.

When the human being is still in the womb, there are progenitor cells — descendants of stem cells that can transform into other cells in the body — that stay in the inner ear and generate the so-called hair cells, responsible for hearing .

However, these progenitor particles become dormant before birth and never transform into other cells. Furthermore, the 15,000 hair cells present in each ear of human beings at birth die over time and never regenerate. Factors such as loud noise accelerate this degradation, and the consequent hearing loss, the scientists explain.

However, in 2012, an MIT research team managed to transform progenitor cells into thousands of hair cells in the laboratory, something considered innovative and that had never been done before. The molecules responsible for the feat were then tested as a drug injected into the ear to regenerate, on site, the hair cells that allow hearing.

According to a statement from the institute, the new treatment “significantly” improved the hearing of people in clinical trials, as measured by tests of speech perception – the ability to understand speech and recognize words. Some results have lasted for almost two years.

“Some of these people (in the tests) couldn’t hear for 30 years and for the first time they said they were able to walk into a crowded restaurant and hear what their kids were saying. It’s very meaningful to them. Obviously more testing needs to be done, but just the fact that you can help a small group of people is really impressive to me,” said MIT professor and founder of Frequency Therapeutics Robert Langer.

The company is now recruiting 124 people for new clinical trials, and more preliminary results should be available early next year, the researchers say.