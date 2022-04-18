Rger Guedes talks about positioning again and jokes about ‘deal’ with Vtor Pereira

Big star of Corinthians’ victory against Avaí, by 3 to 0, last Saturday, Róger Guedes, who scored the three goals of the match, played in his favorite sector of the field. Shirt 9 played more open on the left side instead of being the team’s reference striker.

“Since he (Vítor Pereira) arrived, he asked me to help as a centre-forward. As there was only Jô, he sometimes chose to put me or Jô, and it was my request for him to play open. Today was my first open game of the year, I believe”, highlighted shirt 9.

The coach even revealed at a press conference that he had talked to Róger Guedes about his position. The player was being used as a striker and asked to play on the sidelines. Vítor Pereira gave the athlete reason about his position on the field.

Guedes also activated the “sincere mode” in the mixed zone of Neo Química Arena. Asked if he had an agreement with coach Vítor Pereira to be a starter in the Brasileirão and reserve in Libertadores, the athlete laughed and said that, if there was an agreement, it would be to be a starter in all matches.

“No, if it was an agreement, I would ask to be a starter in all of them (laughs). I don’t have an agreement with Vítor, we know that the squad is going to rotate a lot and he is opting for this so as not to give too much burden to some players and others not to play. We know that there are many games, especially until the middle of the year, two games a week is difficult, but we are players, we are hungry, we want to play every game, there is no way around it”, explained Róger Guedes.

With the victory against Avaí, Timão now arrives for the debut in the Copa do Brasil with three consecutive triumphs – two in the Brazilian and one in Libertadores. For Róger Guedes, the sequel gives the team more confidence for the next commitments. It is worth remembering that, after their debut in the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians will face Palmeiras, for the Brasileiro, and Boca Juniors, from Argentina, for the Libertadores.

“I believe it gives a very good confidence. As I said, it’s three consecutive victories, I think this helps the squad during the championship, we’re going to debut in the Copa do Brasil now, we’re going after the victorywe know it’s going to be a difficult game because it’s in Londrina, we don’t know how the lawn is there either, but we’re going in search of victory”, he said.

It is worth remembering that, this Sunday, the black and white cast had a day off before continuing the training focused on the duel against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro. In order for the team to rest after the victory, Vítor Pereira and his coaching staff planned a training session on the same day as the game against Avaí.

“As tomorrow (Sunday) will be Easter and he chose to train today to give us the day off tomorrow. I think it’s deserved to stay with the family, especially since we only concentrate or travel, we see the son and the wife sometimes twice a week. I think he thought it right, he knows how Brazil is, the madness of travel, I think he deserved that day off tomorrow and that’s why we’re training today”, completed the shirt number 9 of Timão.

See more at: Rger Guedes and Vtor Pereira.