Ribeirão: Vaccines against covid and flu are available without appointment

Vaccination against covid-19 (Photo: Denny Cesare / Code19)

Vaccination against covid-19 and flu (Influenza) are available without the need to schedule in Ribeirão Preto. The measure was adopted by the Municipal Health Department since last Monday (11).

The flu vaccine and the third and fourth doses against covid are administered in the 37 vaccine rooms in the municipality, according to the calendar of the Ministry of Health and the Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo.

According to the Municipal Health Department, people who fit the recommendations can look for the nearest vaccine room to receive the dose.

Influenza vaccine

– At this stage, the elderly over 60 years of age and health professionals are being vaccinated;

Vaccine against covid-19



– 3rd dose: people aged 18 and over who received the 2nd dose of CoronaVac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca at least 4 months ago (122 days); people aged 12 years and over with immunosuppression who received the 2nd dose at least 28 days ago;

– 4th dose: indicated for elderly people from 60 years of age and immunosuppressed from 12 years of age who received the last dose at least 4 months ago (122 days).

Influenza vaccination is allowed for seniors over 60 years old (Photo: Disclosure / Ribeirão Preto City Hall)

People who have their first or second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in delay should look for reference units. Check the posts:

Adult Pfizer (1st and 2nd dose from 12 years):



UBS Simioni

UBDS Castelo Branco

UBS Bonfim Paulista

UBS Jardim Juliana

USF Jardim Marchesi

CMSC Vila Lobato

UBS Vila Tiberio

AstraZeneca (2nd dose only from 18 years):



UBS Simioni

UBDS Castelo Branco

UBS Bonfim Paulista

UBS Jardim Juliana

USF Jardim Marchesi

CMSC Vila Lobato

UBS Vila Tiberio

CoronaVac (1st and 2nd dose from 6 years):



UBS Vila Mariana

Ribeirão Preto Park UBS

UBS Campos Elíseos

CSE Ipiranga

UBS Santa Cruz

CSE Cuiabá

UBS Jose Sampaio

Pfizer Pediatric (1st and 2nd dose from 5 to 11 years):



CSE Jardim Aeroporto

Ribeirão Preto Park UBS

UBS Campos Elíseos

UBS Santa Cruz

UBS Vila Recreio

Janssen (2nd dose only from 18 years):



UBDS Central

UBS Ribeirão Verde

UBS Vila Recreio

UBS Vila Abranches