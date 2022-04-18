Richest man in the world, Elon Musk says he has no home

The richest person in the world, businessman Elon Musk, said he doesn’t have a home and that he walks around in guest rooms at friends’ houses. The statement was made in an interview with the TED channel, which organizes the TED Talks series of conferences.

Asked by the interviewer about the discomfort some feel about a single individual holding the same wealth as billions of the world’s poorest people, Musk said he doesn’t think that’s a problem in his case.

“It would be very troublesome if I was spending billions of dollars a year on personal consumption. But that’s not the case, in fact, I don’t even own a house at the moment. I’m literally staying with friends,” he said. “If I travel to the San Francisco Bay Area, where most of Tesla’s engineering area is, I basically hang around friends’ guest rooms.”

The South African billionaire goes on to say he doesn’t own yachts or take vacations, but admits to owning a private plane.

“The only exception is the plane. But if I don’t use the plane, I have fewer hours to work”, he declared.

According to the specialized magazine Forbes, Musk, with an estimated net worth of US$ 264.6 billion (about R$ 1.24 trillion), not only has the greatest fortune today, but is also the richest person who ever lived. .

The businessman said that he is not affected by criticism about the concentration of wealth. “At this point, it doesn’t make much difference,” he declared.

Others have already commented on Musk’s resistance to spending. Singer Grimes, the mother of his children, said in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine that the businessman lives “below the poverty line”.

“He doesn’t live like a billionaire, sometimes he lives below the poverty line,” he said, recalling that he once found a hole in their mattress and that he suggested bringing the mattress from her house rather than buying a new one.

“The guy didn’t even want to buy a new mattress,” he said.

The World Bank considers those who have less than US$ 5.50 (equivalent to R$ 25.76) to live below the poverty line in upper-middle income countries. In 2021, Musk earned the equivalent of $2,154.78 per second, according to Forbes.