River Plate identifies fan who threw banana towards Fortaleza fans at Monumental | liberators

The fan who threw a banana towards the Fortaleza fans in the Libertadores duel was identified by the board of River Plate, from Argentina. The man will be summoned to demonstrate and start the judicial process. According to Diário Olé, the identification took place after analysis of videotaped images of the action. The specific punishment will be determined once the internal procedures are completed.

+ Check out the news from Fortaleza

The episode took place in the duel between River Plate and Fortaleza, at the Monumental de Núñes. The scene was recorded by a fan present at the stadium and published on the page of journalist Alanio Pereira on Twitter.

The expectation is a severe punishment for the agent. Meanwhile, River Plate awaits a sanction that the club will receive for this demonstration by the fans.

Conmebol’s regulations provide for a sanction against the club for manifestations of the fans that may “aggress against the human dignity of another person or group of people, by any means, for reasons of skin color, race, sex or sexual orientation, ethnicity, language, creed or origin”.

1 of 1 River fan throws banana to Fortaleza fans – Photo: Reproduction River fan throws banana to Fortaleza fans – Photo: Reproduction

The entity’s Disciplinary Code indicates a punishment of at least US$30,000 (approximately R$141,000). In 2020, this amount was applied to Defensa Y Justicia, for racist acts by supporters of the Argentine team against Santos, in Libertadores.