Rodrigo Mussi has a radical change in his health situation; new newsletter impresses

Rodrigo was extubated and is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital das Clínicas.

Rodrigo Mussi’s brother, Diogo Mussi, said this Sunday (17) that the former BBB was extubated and is talking and walking. The Medical Bulletin released today confirms that Rodrigo is conscious.

Diogo detailed his brother’s state of health at a press conference in front of Hospital das Clínicas, where Rodrigo has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since he suffered a car accident on March 31.

“Last Wednesday they managed to extubate him. Today he has no tube, he’s talking, he’s walking. He sits, moves, moves his whole body. He did physical therapy with a ball, with a pedal”, he said.

According to Diogo, the former BB is fed with soft and liquid food, and may be discharged from the ICU in the next few days, if everything continues to go as it is.

Rodrigo arrived in critical condition at the HC, after having had a cardiorespiratory arrest at the scene of the accident.

On Sunday (10), the medical team tried to extubate Rodrigo, but he had respiratory failure and the tube was replaced. A new attempt was successfully carried out on Wednesday (13), and since then he has been breathing without the aid of the devices.

Memory failures and cell phone request

According to Diogo, Rodrigo still speaks with difficulty because of the sensitivity in the trachea after the removal of the tube, and has some memory failures.

According to the ex-BBB’s brother, Rodrigo made a surprising request: “He remembers the fans. Today, for the first time, he asked for my cell phone. I gave him my cell phone, he tried to take a picture, he tried to type something, no it worked very well”, says Diogo.

Rodrigo asked, for example, about his father, who died more than ten years ago. But he remembers his grandmother. He also doesn’t remember the accident or the game between São Paulo and Palmeiras he watched before the crash. He also has vague memories of the BBB.

“Today he saw Viihtube, he remembered that they were at Lollapalooza, this is very good. Apparently, given his history, age, healthy etc, the doctors believe that this [déficit de memória] it will be transient. That in the beginning you will need closer help, but then you will become more independent”, says the brother.