Ronaldo makes important decision and manager warns fans

The “Ronaldo Era” at Cruzeiro is beginning and great measures are being taken by the new club commander and, among them, a savings of R$ 55 million to the club’s coffers. The work of Phenomenon at Cruzeiro has already brought this important reduction, which takes place in annual spending on football, according to director Pedro Martins.

“It is important that we talk about cost reduction and the values ​​involved in this process that I have been talking about. The club managed to reduce 60% of the costs of football management, which represents R$ 55 million in our annual budget-said Pedro, who ruled out bringing expensive players to the club in the coming months”, said Pedro Mesquita.

The football director also talked about what should be done with this economy throughout the year and broke the spirit of the fans who expected reinforcements with this economy mentioned above, which will not happen.

“Does this mean that we will be able to invest more in athletes for the first team? Not. This will make it possible for us to exist, survive and pay salaries on time. In our view, a big club is a club that pays on time. In this process, it is necessary and important that the fans understand that it is a reconstruction”, he commented.

Ronaldo’s measurements at Cruzeiro

The new Raposa commander has decreased from 43 players in the squad in 2021 to 26 this year, leaving the team more focused and with the pieces that really need your help.

“During the process, we reduced the main squad, from 43 athletes, in 2021, to 26, in 2022. Reduction of 40%. We cannot afford to pay 43 athletes in the main team, and we value the quality of work. If you look at the main squads in the world, you don’t need to have many players, you need to choose the right players, who are part of a game model, understand the roles that athletes can perform”, he concluded.