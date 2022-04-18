Rooster starts this second ticket sale for his debut in the Copa do Brasil

photo: Bruno Sousa/Atltico

Torcida do Galo promises to attend the game in good numbers Atltico begins against Brasiliense, this Wednesday (20), at 7 pm, in Mineiro, their journey in the Copa do Brasil in search of the third championship. Ticket sales will start this Monday afternoon (18), with the lowest price of R$ 30.10.

Galo na Veia members of all categories can buy up to three tickets, two of which are additional, all with the discount for the category.

Owners of an Annual Ticket (Season Ticket) who buy a ticket can carry it on their CNG card or present it in digital format (e-ticket) on their smartphone. Additional tickets must be in digital format.

The other members will have to present their ticket and the additional ones in digital format (e-ticket), on their smartphone.

OPENING OF DOORS (ESPLANA AND RATCHES): 5 pm

PRICES WITH DISCOUNTS FOR SCIOS (VALID ONLY ON ONLINE SALE):

Superior Orange (Port F) / Superior Yellow (Port C)

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: BRL 30.10

Silver CNG: BRL 38.70

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 43.00

Non-members: BRL 86.00

Superior Red (Port D)

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: R$40.60

Silver CNG: BRL 52.20

White CNG / CNG Clubs: BRL 58.00

Non-members: BRL 116.00

Upper Purple (Gates A and B – it is not possible to move between the gates)

Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger: 51.10

Silver CNG: BRL 65.70

White CNG / CNG Clubs: R$73.00

Non-members: BRL 146.00

NOTE: The lower sectors are closed due to a musical event taking place in the stadium.

The discounts granted to Galo na Veia members are not cumulative with the sale of half price.

– FANS OF ANY AGE NEED TICKETS.

ONLINE SALE START DATES AND TIMES FOR EACH CATEGORY:

4/18 (3 pm): Annual Ticket Buyers (Season Ticket)

4/18 (8 pm): Black CNG and Strong CNG and Avenger (65% off)

4/19 (9 am): Silver CNG (55% off)

4/19 (11 am): White CNG / CNG Clubs (50% discount)

4/19 (12 pm): Buyers of Cabins and Chairs at Arena MRV

4/19 (1 pm): Non-partners

Online sales close: 4/20 (5 pm)

PUBLIC PHYSICAL SALE IN GENERAL (NO DISCOUNT FOR SCIOs AND LIMITED TO 3 TICKETS PER CPF)

4/19 (Tuesday): 9 am to 5 pm, at Labareda

4/20 (Wednesday): 1pm to 7pm, in Mineiro

Payment methods in physical sales: credit and debit cards, and cash

half price – Only one half-price ticket is sold per document, upon presentation of the documentation required at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium:

Attention: Only original documents will be accepted.

Students: Identity Card and student ID.

Over 60 and under 12: Identification document with CPF.

CNG Kids

The request for the GNV Kids ticket must be made at the time of ticket purchase.

Attention: tickets for GNV Kids are released subject to availability and only for the same sector as the ticket purchased by the plan holder.

TERMS OF ACCESS TO THE STUDIO:

1. Present CNG card with ticket loaded OR e-ticket (on smartphone);

2. Present DIGITAL or PRINTED proof (Connect SUS or copy of the vaccine card) of a complete vaccine cycle (2 doses or single dose) or negative test (printed) for Covid-19, of one of the types below:

RT-PCR: performed in the 48 hours before the game;

Rapid Antigen Test: performed in the 24 hours before the game.

3. Present identification document;

4. Use mask, covering mouth and nose.

FREE FOR CHILDREN:

The collection of children’s gratuities guaranteed by law will be at Clube Labareda (Av. Portugal, 4020 – Itapo – BH), on 4/19 (Tuesday), from 9 am to 5 pm, according to procedures determined by public authorities and subject to availability;

The withdrawal can only be made by the minor’s parent or legal guardian.

12 years old upon presentation of identity document of the parent/

responsible and of the minor. (Original Document or Authenticated Copy).

Attention:

– It is mandatory that the document of the minor under 12 years old has the minor’s CPF;

– it is mandatory to carry a valid ticket for the same sector of the gratuity to

be withdrawn;

– Withdrawal of the exclusive gratuity to children under 12 years old,

applying, therefore, to people over 60 years of age or PCD and their companions.

VISITOR: Tickets for visiting fans will also be sold on the online platform, starting at 8 pm on 4/18 (Monday):

Sector: Superior Yellow

Price: BRL 86.00 (entire)

Access: Port B1