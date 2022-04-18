RS does not record death by Covid in 24 hours; average of cases is one of the highest among the states | Rio Grande do Sul

The State Health Department (SES) again did not register no deaths by Covid-19 in Rio Grande do Sul in 24 hours. This Monday (18), the state maintains the total of 39,207 victims of the disease throughout the pandemic.

THE moving average of deaths lowered more 54% compared to two weeks ago, and it has seven deaths a day on average in this one. See the chart.

Moving average of deaths in RS Deaths, on average, in the last seven days Source: SES-RS, g1 RS and consortium of press vehicles

Despite this, RS is one of the states with the highest average of cases. In total, the state has 2,309,924 known cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemicand in this second, more 395 infected.

Sao Paulo it is the only state with a higher average, but the population is four times greater. At the same time, Goiás has a similar average, but the population of Rio Grande do Sul is 50% larger, which means that, proportionally, the incidence among Goiás is higher.

The number of people with the virus active in the body and who are recovering is 8,324, that is, 0.4% of the total cases. Another 2,262,267 people are considered recovered (97.9%). The apparent fatality rate, which is the proportion of deaths among known cases, is 1.7%.

The daily average of cases closed with 1,754 new known infections. The change from two weeks ago, when it was at 2,432, leaves the indicator with -28% and returns to fall. See the chart below.

Moving average of cases in RS Coronavirus cases, on average, in the last seven days Source: SES-RS, G1 and consortium of press vehicles

The occupancy rate of ICU beds in Rio Grande do Sul dropped once again and is 65%, with 1,703 patients in 2,602 spaces. With Covid, however, they are 83 confirmed and 46 suspectedlevels that refer to the beginning of the pandemic, two years ago.

The proportion of people with a positive or suspected severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) result is 8% of the total number of patients admitted to intensive care.

We already clinical bedsaccording to the most recent update, 221 patients are confirmed and 86 are suspected of having Covid.

Among the private beds, the vacancies in the segment that are occupied dropped to 75%. Uruguaiana is the only one among the Covid regions that has overcrowding among private beds. In the others, although some operate above 80%, there are no excess patients.

Since last week, SES considers complete vaccination schedule people with the updated booster dose. Then, the state adds 4,645,974 peoplei.e, 40.5% of the population, with the scheme with three doses or two, for those who received the first one from Janssen. In addition, another 171,000 additional doses were given to people with low immunity.

Despite that, 2.9 million people are overdue for reinforcementBesides 714 thousand who did not even complete the primary vaccination schedule.

There were still 8,986,632 people (78.3%) with the two doses of vaccines CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca or Janssen’s single dose. Also in this contingent are 23.7% of vaccinated children who received two doses.

The first dose of CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines was given in 9,634,990 people (84%). Among them, 553 thousand children between five and 11 years old, which correspond to 57.4% of this public.

Vaccination map: see the situation in each state

The consortium of press vehicles uses updated data from the IBGE. Therefore, the data may differ slightly from the official surveys of the Health Departments.