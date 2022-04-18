RUN! Smiles offers up to 300% bonus only until today

Smiles is offering up to 300% in bonuses for transferring miles between accounts. The promotion will be valid until 21 pm today (18).

The Smiles company has an unmissable promotion. Until 21:00 today (18), the company is offering up to 300% in bonus for transferring miles between accounts.

miles are rewards, points, that you receive whenever you fly, make purchases, transfer points from your credit card or use Smiles services. The more miles you earn, the further you’ll get, being able to use the miles on your travels.

THE Smiles Club helps you earn miles quickly to make your next trip as fast as possible. Only subscribers receive miles every month and are entitled to more bonuses, discounts and privileged benefits.

About the Smiles Club and the promotion

The club started out being the 1st Miles Club in Brazil and that helps to move up the category with considerable miles on a monthly basis. Check out the advantages:

Bonus on transfers between Smiles accounts in the promotion;

Smiles and/or Diamond Club : 300% bonus;

smiles : 250% bonus.

Example

Below is an example of how this Smiles offer will work:

If you transfer 10,000 miles: the total amount will be R$600 (10 times on the card);

The individual will receive 10,000 miles (no expense);

You will receive 30,000 miles (300% bonus);

The recipient will have 10,000 miles and you will have 30,000 miles, paying only R$600;

Finally, you should do the same in reverse.

reverse direction

10,000 miles must be transferred from the user’s account to you, and the total amount will be R$600 (up to 10 times on the card);

You will receive 10,000 miles (no expense);

The person will receive 30,000 miles (300% bonus).

Finally, you will have 10,000 miles and the user will have 30,000 miles, paying only R$600.

Important to note

So, at the end of the transaction you will have generated 60,000 miles for R$1,200 (R$20 per thousand). Check out:

The account will reach R$20 thousand (all miles generated) if you switch from one account to another and vice versa;

Since the 10,000 miles transferred to someone else were already yours, only the 30,000 you received back will be counted;

Family Account Administrator: will not participate in the promotion if you transfer the miles to another participant who is linked to the Family Account.

Important information for the offer

If you want to be part of the promotion, go to the smiles and register.

Validity of transferred miles and bonus miles: 12 months;

Miles credit: will be carried out within 72 hours After the payment confirmation;

In addition, the bonus is valid only for those who transfer with a limit of Smiles/Silver/Gold (80 thousand miles) and Diamond (160 thousand miles)

Installment: 10 interest-free installments;

Minimum transfer: 100 miles;

Payment must be made only with a credit card issued in Brazil.

