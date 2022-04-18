Russian army forcibly removed 150 children from Mariupol, says NGO

The Russian army forcibly removed 150 children from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, many of whom were injured and sick in hospital, the Ukrinform news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Crimean Human Rights Group.

“The Russian army forcibly removed around 150 children from Mariupol [e transportou-as] towards occupied Donetsk and [à parte russa da cidade de] Taganrog,” said Olha Skrypnyk, director of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Crimean Human Rights Group.

According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, most of the children were removed from hospitals, without their parents, and the occupants also took 16 children from a health centre.

Andriushchenko stressed that the children “have been kidnapped” and are not orphans.

“The orphans, along with the orphanage staff, were removed from Mariupol on 24 and 25 February,” said the councilor, quoted by the NGO.

The same source also stated that some of the “abducted children lost their parents due to Russian war crimes”, but “either have guardians in non-occupied territories or are under the protection of the Ukrainian state”.

Ukraine today categorically rejected the ultimatum for the surrender of the Ukrainian military still resisting in the besieged port city of Mariupol, whose lives the Russian army promised to spare if they laid down their arms.

Without food, clean water or heating, Mariupol, where around 120,000 civilians remain trapped, is facing one of the biggest humanitarian catastrophes in the world, due to Russian aggression, and local authorities have reported that at least 20,000 civilians have died since the beginning of the invasion.

The military offensive launched in the early hours of February 24 by Russia in Ukraine has already caused more than 12 million people to flee, more than 5 million of them to neighboring countries, according to the latest UN data – the worst crisis ever. of refugees in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945).

According to the United Nations, around 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion – justified by Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the need to “denazify” and “demilitarize” Ukraine for Russia’s security – was condemned by the generality of the international community, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and the imposing sanctions on Russia that affect virtually every sector, from banking to sports.

The war in Ukraine, which entered its 54th day today, has already killed nearly 2,000 civilians, according to UN data, which warns that the real number is likely to be much higher.