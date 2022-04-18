The sale of Oi to Claro, Tim and Vivo took place during an auction in December 2020. However, the officialization of the deal should only take place now.

In short, the companies notified Oi and signed the closing of the transaction, as well as the signing of the contract, for April 20, 2022. The companies have up to 18 months to complete the migration.

FGTS: Caixa confirms withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand in 7 days

You are likely to also like:

Vivo creates R$320 million fund to invest in startups

Telephone operators must block calls from robots

Do Not Disturb has 10 million entries, but operators disrespect

Sale of Oi to Claro, TIM and Vivo will be made official this week

As it is a large and very important company for Brazil, the process of selling Oi Móvel took a long time. Organs such as Anatel and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) needed to approve the purchase so that Claro, TIM and Vivo can take over the operator.

From the operation, Oi should receive around R$ 16.5 billion for the mobile telephony arm and capacity contracts. The largest portion will go to Tim – which will pay BRL 7.3 billion, and in exchange, will receive 40% of Oi’s customer base.

The second slice goes to Vivo, which must pay R$ 5.5 billion. Finally, Claro must pay R$ 3.7 billion for the remaining slice.

In short, the end of Oi’s sales business does not mean that all customers will be transferred to the purchasing operator immediately. That is, companies have 18 months to complete the migration.

So far, TIM is the only operator that has already detailed the transition process. Within 3 months after the deal is formalized, Claro customers must migrate to Tim.

Furthermore, Anatel’s data show that Oi had 16.4% of the entire cellular telephony market in Brazil. That is, 42.1 million lines. Most customers have prepaid, while postpaid accounts for 40% of accesses.

Federal Revenue online auction has several electronic items

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com