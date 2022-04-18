Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum shine in romantic comedy

remake of All for an Emerald (1984), the lost city tells the story of a writer of romantic adventures kidnapped by a madman who wants to unravel the secrets of a legend.

In All for an Emerald, The writer of romantic adventures is taken to the Colombian jungle in order to rescue her sister, who will be murdered if a treasure map is not delivered to the kidnappers. She receives help from a brash mercenary and together they search for a priceless gem located on the map. Already in the lost city, Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) mourns her late husband. However, when she launches her new book, she is kidnapped by billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who believes that her stories hide a real treasure.

On the new book tour, Loretta Sage is forced to deal with her book cover star, model Alan (Channing Tatum), who she apparently dislikes. But everything will change after Loretta is kidnapped.

The production certainly has what it takes to be a blockbuster (and maybe a franchise), in addition, it makes use of a predictable but very fun story. The comic tone dominates the dialogues, recalling their characters in Miss sympathy and Law Angels. This meeting, surprisingly, pleases, in addition to making the viewer laugh.

The comedy works by the incredible charisma of its artists. While Bullock channels his comedic skills without fear of looking silly, Tatum brings the slapstick tone, his Alan is solidly delicious. But the best part of the film, the icing on the cake is the participation of Brad Pitt in a participation worthy of action movies.

IndeedThe Lost City manages to mix adventure, action and romantic comedy genres, while navigating the charm of its actors and the very well choreographed action scenes. Popcorn is worth it!

The film slated in theaters on April 21.