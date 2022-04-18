Santander Brasil (SANB11) will distribute R$ 1.7 billion in earnings; Caixa Seguridade dividends (CXSE3), EzTec preview (EZTC3) and more news

The corporate news on Monday (18) highlights that Banco Inter (BIDI11) resumed corporate reorganization to migrate its shares to Nasdaq.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) concluded a global bond buyback offer.

Vale (VALE3) plans to invest US$ 830 million in the construction of a railway bridge over the Tocantins River, in Marabá, Pará.

Santander’s board of directors (SANB11) approved the distribution of interest on equity and dividends in the amount of R$1.7 billion.

Ez Tec (EZTC3) reported a 36% growth in gross sales in the first quarter of 2022, totaling R$351 million.

Check out the highlights:

Inter Bank (BIDI11)

Inter (BIDI11) resumed corporate reorganization to migrate the shareholding base to Inter&Co, to be listed on Nasdaq, in New York.

The merger of all the shares issued by Inter into Inter Holding Financeira will be carried out at their book value, resulting in the issuance by HoldFin in favor of Inter shareholders holding common and preferred shares issued by it, including holders of units.

According to a statement, for every 6 common and/or preferred shares issued by Inter, 1 redeemable PN issued by HoldFin will be delivered, that is, 0.16666666667 Redeemable PN will be delivered for each 1 common or preferred share issued by Inter. For every 2 Inter units, 1 HoldFin Redeemable PN will be delivered.

The bank’s cash-out will be limited to R$1.13 billion, equivalent to 10% of Inter’s total outstanding shares, to shareholders until April 15.

The Board of Directors of Santander (SANB11) approved the distribution of BRL 1 billion in interest on equity (JCP), corresponding to BRL 0.12778903390 per common share, BRL 0.14056793729 per preferred share and BRL 0, 26835697119 per Unit.

Interim dividends in the amount of R$700 million were also approved, equivalent to R$0.08945232373 per common share, R$0.09839755610 per preferred share and R$0.18784987983 per Unit.

Shareholders who are registered in the company’s records at the end of April 20 will be entitled to the dividends. As of April 22, the bank’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends and interest on equity”.

The payment of JCP and dividends will be made on May 16, 2022.

Security Box (CXSE3)

The Board of Directors of Caixa Seguridade approved the distribution of additional dividends related to the result for the year 2021, in the amount of R$887.3 million, equivalent to R$0.295790341 per share.

Dividends will be paid on April 29, 2022 and will be based on the shareholding position on April 20, 2022, with shares traded ex-dividend as of April 22, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Eletropar, a subsidiary of Eletrobras, approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$ 20.7 million.

Shares traded on B3 until 04/22/2022 will be entitled to receive the dividend.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) informs that it has completed the global bond buyback offer made by its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance BV (PGF).

The total amount paid to investors was US$ 1.966 billion, considering the prices offered by the state-owned company and excluding interest capitalized up to the settlement date.

According to a statement, pricing based on spreads over reference rates allowed securities to be repurchased at attractive levels, with lower premiums compared to those offered in Petrobras’ last related operations, and prices around 6% below the levels of January 2019. 2022

Vale (VALE3) has approved the construction of a railway bridge over the Tocantins River, in Marabá, Pará, a project scheduled to start in 2027 with a total investment of US$ 830 million, according to a 20F report, sent by the mining company to the Securities and Exchange. Commission (SEC), the US capital market regulator.

According to the document, the project was approved in March this year and will increase the capacity of Estrada de Ferro Carajás (EFC), improving the flow of rail traffic and mitigating business risks. The project includes a second road bridge for vehicle traffic, which will reinforce the connection between the Southeast of the State of Pará and the northern Brazilian coast.

“The only current bridge is part of the EFC railroad, through which we transport all of our iron ore production from the Northern System, as well as the copper concentrate produced in the State of Pará”, explains the company in the document.

EzTec (EZTC3) reported gross sales of R$351 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), 36% higher than in the first quarter of 2021.

Net sales were R$ 303 million between January and March this year.

Launches totaled R$489 million in the period, against R$491 million in the previous quarter.

For Bradesco BBI, EzTec reported solid sales in a seasonally weaker quarter.

“The first quarter is seasonally a weaker quarter, so the company still needs to accelerate launches in a likely turbulent year ahead in order to improve profitability after two years of below-expectations launches,” analysts say.

Bradesco BBI maintains an outperform valuation (performance above the market average) for the paper, and a target price of R$35, or a 109% upside potential compared to Thursday’s (14th) quotation of R$16.72 .

Wiz (WIZS3) and Paraná Banco

Wiz and Paraná Banco entered into a promissory agreement for the purchase and sale of shares, through which WIZ, subject to certain conditions precedent, committed to acquire 40% of the shares issued by a new insurance brokerage to be previously constituted by Paraná Banco (NewCo), indirectly through a company also to be incorporated (Holding) by Paraná Banco.

NewCo, through an operational agreement, will hold exclusive rights to exploit the Paraná Banco Distribution Network for a period of 10 years, extendable for an equal period, upon exercise, by Paraná Banco, of a stock option representing up to 9% of NewCo’s shares, subject to NewCo’s performance.

The acquisition will take place for the total estimated price of R$ 43.5 million.

The company’s Board of Directors approved its 7th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in two series, in the amount of R$700 million.

The funds raised will be used for general corporate uses, such as strengthening working capital and/or extending the company’s liabilities.

Modal Bank (MODL11)

Banco Modal (MODL11) completed the acquisition, last Thursday (14), of a stake equivalent to 11.25% of the share capital of KeyCash.

KeyCash is a fintech that aims to provide an agile, practical and fully digital experience for real estate to be used as credit guarantee and, with this operation, Modal bank begins to explore another modality of collateralized credit, also offering the modality of home equity to its customers.

