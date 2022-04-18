Scientist says Musk’s plan to colonize Mars is ‘dangerous illusion’

Photo: Reproduction/Quanta Magazine via Youtube

British cosmologist and astrophysicist Martin John Rees says that Elon Musk’s idea of ​​transporting 1 million people to Mars is a “dangerous illusion”;

Elon Musk wants to build a colony on Mars by 2050;

In a new book, still without a release date in Brazil, Rees and the astronomer and screenwriter Donald Goldsmith claim that the main problem against human space flight is the cost to the taxpayer.

British cosmologist and astrophysicist Martin John Rees told a British newspaper on Saturday that the idea of ​​transporting human cargo to Mars is a “dangerous illusion”.

Even so, the scientist said that we should root for the wealthy space explorers who dare to make the leap.

“Dealing with climate change and other environmental issues, Earth is really bullshit compared to terraformed and habitable Mars,” Rees claimed.

Read too:

“We think there will be some crazy adventurers at the end of this century who will go to Mars to build a small colony and maybe some will go on one-way trips,” the scientist continued.

For him, the attempt, which should be celebrated, “is an adventure, just like we can admire people who do other crazy stunts and we can admire them, but this must be the future of space exploration”.

In a new book, with no release date in Brazil, Rees and the astronomer and screenwriter Donald Goldsmith claim that the main problem against human space flight lies in the tax for the taxpayer;

Thus, the ideal for exploring space would be to send more robots because of the low costs and because of the lower risk.

*Information is from The Sun newspaper.