see how the game went

Days after being eliminated at home in the Europa League, Barcelona again disappointed playing at Camp Nou and lost to modest Cádiz by 1 to 0, in a game valid for the Spanish Championship and played this afternoon.

In a crisis, the team trained by Xavi Hernández parked at 60 points in 31 matches and breathes through equipment in the fight for the title against leader Real Madrid —the capital’s team has 75 points and one more game than the Catalans.

Cádiz, on the other hand, managed to get out of the antepenultimate position and is, momentarily, outside the relegation zone with 31 points.

THE UOL Esporte summarized what was the duel between the Spanish teams. Check it out below:

Seconded at Camp Nou…

The match started at the pace of a lazy Monday: Barcelona even tried to control the actions and create dangerous plays, but ended up being easily neutralized by the visitors’ defense.

Until the 20th minute, the best move was generated by Dembélé in an individual play: the striker, however, finished far from the goal defended by Argentine Ledesma.

Little emotion and a lot of physical dispute: the start of Barcelona vs Cádiz did not excite fans Image: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Visitors Scare (and Scared)

In the 27th minute, the game gained a dash of emotion with Cádiz, who lost an unbelievable goal.

On the counterattack, Sobrino was launched from the right and won at the speed of Barcelona’s defense. He drove to the edge of the box and rolled into the middle towards Lucas Pérez, who appeared behind Dest’s back.

The striker, already in the area of ​​the penalty mark, finished with his left leg and sent the ball alongside Ter Stegen’s goal.

Ten minutes later, it was the home team’s turn to be in danger: Dembélé received in the middle and, à la Messi, made a line with short dribbles to the edge of the area before kicking low to Cádiz’s goal —Ledesma made his first save of the game , which had its 1st half ended without major bids.

2nd period with indigestible surprise

The final stage started quite differently compared to the 1st half: after just two minutes, shortly after an attack by Barça, Cádiz opened the scoring with Lucas Pérez – the same one who wasted the best chance of the match so far.

In a cross by Alex Fernández from the left wing, Sobrino headed in and Ter Stegen made a brilliant save. The striker still tried to score on the rebound and, again, was blocked by the goalkeeper.

Without being removed by the Catalan defense, the ball was left clean for Lucas Pérez, who had the trouble of pushing it to the back of the goal and taking the score from zero.

Cadiz players celebrate goal scored by Lucas Pérez in game against Barcelona Image: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Pressure attempt in front of boom

Shortly after the goal conceded, Xavi called up Aubameyang and put the Gabonese forward on the field to replace the late Depay. Luuk de Jong and Adama Traoré joined the sequel.

In a kind of attack against defense, Barça became more incisive when attacking the opponent: Eric Garcia and Dembélé, both in mid-range kick, came to scare Ledesma, who had to work.

Not afraid to defend himself, the Cádiz coach took advantage of the advantage on the scoreboard to change the team and bet even more on his team’s counterattacks.

Missed chances and goalkeeper shining

In the 30th minute, in one of these counterattacks, Cádiz had the opportunity to settle the match – and wasted it.

Alejo, on the right, advanced at speed and crossed low to Alex Fernández, who hit the Catalan goal first time. The ball grazed Ter Stegen’s post and went over the back line, scaring the fans.

Two minutes later, the hosts replied: in a corner, Luuk de Jong appeared alone to head and saw Ledesma practice an excellent save – the goalkeeper even used his head to control the ball.

The Argentinian archer shone again in the 39th minute, with a strong kick from outside the area by Eric Garcia, and in the 44th minute, in a close-range shot by Aubameyang.

Despite the seven minutes of added time given by the referee, the Catalans were unable to swing Ledesma’s nets until the final whistle.

Ledesma, Cadiz goalkeeper, made good saves in the match against Barcelona Image: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Technical sheet: Barcelona 0x1 Cádiz

Tournament: Spanish Championship – 32nd round

Date: April 18, 2022

Local: Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona

Schedule: 4pm (from Brasilia)

goals: Lucas Pérez (2 min 2nd half)

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest (Mingueza), Eric Garcia, Lenglet (Adama Traoré) and Alba; Busquets, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong (Luuk de Jong); Dembele, Depay (Aubameyang) and Ferran Torres. Coach: Xavi

Cádiz: Ledesma; Parra (Akapo), Luis Hernández, Fali and Espino; Jonsson (Chust), José Mari (San Emeterio), Salvi Sánchez (Alejo) and Alex Fernández; Sobrino (Arzamendia) and Lucas Pérez. Coach: Sergio Gonzalez