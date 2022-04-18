see how to apply for new job vacancies

The group Santander has been operating in Brazil since 1982, and today all regions of Brazil have a bank branch. The institution is formed by large structures, such as the Commercial Bank, which brings together all retail activities.

The institution is currently the largest private bank in Brazil. It offers services to individuals, small and medium-sized companies and also wholesale, aimed at operations in the capital market and large companies.

And now you can join this team, as Santander has opened new effective job vacancies for the year 2022. See below the new vacancies, how to apply and also the advantages offered by the bank.

Benefits offered by Banco Santander

Like most institutions, Santander also offers many benefits to its employees, which you will have access to if you join the Santander team. Check out some of them:

Food vouchers;

Meal ticket;

Transportation vouchers;

Average assistance;

Dental care;

Private pension;

Profit sharing;

Life insurance;

Childcare/babysitting assistance.

Variable renumbering;

Scholarship;

Gympass/ Total Pass;

Maternity leave;

Paternity leave.

Check the vacancies that are available now.

The vacancies being offered are for the technology area, which is growing every day due to competition from other banks. Check out some of the vacancies that are available.

Anl Metodol Riscos I (Open) – São Paulo/SP

Anl Tec and Senior Operations – São Paulo/SP

Anl Metodol Riscos III – São Paulo/SP;

Anl Technology and Operations – São Paulo/SP;

Anl Tec and Senior Operations (Listed and OffShore Markets) – São Paulo/SP;

Senior Technology and Operations Anl (PMO) – São Paulo/SP;

Anl Technology and Operations (Derivatives) – São Paulo/SP;

Anl Technology and Operations (Project Financial Management – ​​Service Now) – São Paulo/SP

Anl Technology and Full Operations (Investment Funds) – São Paulo/SP;

Full Data Engineer – São Paulo/SP;

Jr Systems Auditor – Sao Paulo-SP;

Credit Risk Consultant – São Paulo/SP;

Data & Analytics (Governance and Data Auditing) – São Paulo/SP;

Technology and Operations Specialist – São Paulo/SP;

Data Quality Spec – São Paulo/SP;

Talent Bank Business and Services Manager I | PCD – Itatiba/SP.

How to apply?

To apply for the vacancies you need to access the Santander page and register for the vacancy you want. The institution did not disclose the value of the salaries of the vacancies offered. This information will be given at the time of the call for the interview, which can be online or in person, this will depend on the bank’s preference.