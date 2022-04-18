see the related of Peixe for the Copa do Brasil

Coach Fabián Bustos listed 24 Santos players for the match against Coritiba next Wednesday (20), at Couto Pereira, for the third round of the Copa do Brasil. One will be cut from the bench.

The Peixe traveled in the late afternoon of today (18) to Curitiba. The attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart, spared in the 2-1 victory over Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship, is back. As there is a limit of five foreigners, Carlos Sánchez was not listed.

Defender Robson Reis, midfielders Camacho and Vinicius Balieiro and forwards Marcos Guilherme and Rwan were left out due to a technical option. Right-back Auro is back in the relationship.

Fabián Bustos will only have one training session with the entire squad tomorrow, at Athletico’s CT, to define the lineup. The trend is for few changes. A possible lineup is: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Jhojan Julio; Ângelo, Léo Baptistão (Lucas Braga or Willian Maranhão) and Marcos Leonardo.

See the related ones:

goalkeepers: John Paul, John and Paulo Mazoti

Sides: Madson, Lucas Pires, Felipe Jonatan and Auro

Defenders: Eduardo Bauermann, Maicon, Luiz Felipe and Velázquez

Midfielders: Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo, Sandry, Gabriel Pirani and Willian Maranhão

Attackers: Ângelo, Marcos Leonardo, Jhojan Julio, Ricardo Goulart, Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga, Lucas Barbosa and Angulo.