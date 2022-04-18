Selena Gomez Might Make History at the Emmy Awards! According to The New York Post, the 29-year-old actress and singer could receive several nominations at the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on September 12, thanks to her performance in the series “Only Murders in the Building”, which she stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The ceremony to find out who the nominees are was scheduled for July 12, which is just ten days before the artist’s birthday.

This year, Selena has the potential for a nomination in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and she could receive a nomination for the show overall, for Outstanding Comedy Series, and her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are executive producers of the show. program like her, then they would be part of the nomination.

If nominated at the awards, she would be only the third Latina to receive a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, followed by Rita Morena in 1983 for “9 to 5”, and America Ferrera in 2007 and 2008 for “Ugly Betty”.

Selena could also be the second Latina to be nominated for Best Comedy Series as a producer, following Salma Hayek for Ugly Betty in 2007.

Selena Gomez used her TikTok to clarify to haters that she is happy with her body and “doesn’t care about her weight”. The 29-year-old star has responded to criticism on social media, insisting that she is perfectly fine with her appearance and the way she lives her life.

She posted a video on the platform and warned, “Honey, I’m perfect just the way I am.”

Selena recently said she doesn’t pay much attention to her weight and isn’t obsessed with her looks: “I’m trying to get thin, but I went to Jack in the Box and had four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.” . But honestly, I don’t care about my weight, because people are going to criticize anyway. ‘You’re too small, too big, that won’t do,’” she complained.

Selena has already explained that her problem with the scales has to do with lupus, an autoimmune disease, which she needs to use medication to control, and the medicine ends up influencing her weight.

She said: “My weight changes a lot. These are the drugs I need to take for the rest of my life – depending on the month, in fact. So for me, I noticed when people started attacking me because of that. And actually, that’s my truth. My weight fluctuates. It depends on what is going on in my life.”, she justified her.

