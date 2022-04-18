Selena Gomez speaks out about attacks on account of her body and vents

The actress and singer Selena Gomez spent a good amount of time away from social media, but it seems that the return turned out to be extremely worrying. Recently, the artist came out to talk on social media about criticism because of her body.

A few days ago, she was on an American TV show, where she announced that she has not been on the internet for almost five years. The famous pointed out that her accounts on the platforms are no longer accessed by her. Her team members are responsible for this work.

They decide what is posted and how their image is used, even with her overseeing some parts. “Growing up in the spotlight taught me a lot”said Selena. “I can’t believe how far I’ve come in terms of my mental health, all because I’ve decided to take the necessary steps to do so.”he added.

The artist, however, recently had to appear on her TikTok account to counter some comments criticizing her body. In the publications, she made it clear that she no longer cares what people say about it.

Selena Gomez stressed that she no longer cares about attacks involving her body

“I try to stay thin, but I went to Jack in the Box [restaurante] and I bought four tacos, three egg balls, breaded onions, and a spicy chicken sandwich.”he pointed out.

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight, because people are going to talk anyway. ‘You’re too thin, too fat, you don’t fit, mimimi’. I am perfect just the way I am”concluded Selena Gomez.

In 2015, the singer was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that mostly affects young women. In 2020, she told fans that she has BAD, Bipolar Affective Disorder, but that she continues to undergo treatments to take care of her physical and mental health.

In September 2017, she needed a kidney transplant due to complications from lupus. Selena Gomes had already told that the medication she needs to take for the rest of her life ends up causing these changes.

