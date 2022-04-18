Shanghai announces first Covid-19 deaths since new lockdown

Shanghai authorities on Monday recorded the first deaths from Covid-19 in the latest outbreak in the city, which has been under lockdown for several weeks. There are three people who died.

All three of the infected who died were elderly (one aged 89 and two aged 91), had diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and were not vaccinated against the new coronavirus, said Wu Ganiu of the city’s Health Commission.

“After entering the hospital, the health condition of each one worsened, and they ended up dying, despite several attempts to save them”, he said.

The total number of deaths in China, caused by the new coronavirus, thus increases to 4,641.

Most of Shanghai’s 25 million people are confined to their homes for the third week.

The Chinese government continues to implement a ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the disease, which includes isolating all positive cases and locking down entire cities.

China announced that 23,362 people had tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, most of them asymptomatic, and nearly all of them in Shanghai.

The outbreak of the Ómicron variant in the Chinese city of more than 24 million people has infected at least 320,000 people since March. It is the worst outbreak in China since the beginning of the pandemic, but despite the high number of cases, no deaths attributed to the disease had been recorded.

China’s financial capital and home to the world’s busiest port, Shanghai seemed unprepared for such a massive outbreak.

Residents were left without access to food and daily necessities, as supermarkets and pharmacies closed, and tens of thousands of people were placed in quarantine centers, where lights are always on, garbage piles up and there are no hot showers. .

Anyone who tests positive but has no symptoms should spend a week in one of these facilities.

Although the Chinese Communist Party has called for more targeted prevention measures, local authorities continue to enforce strict regulations.

Most cases are in Shanghai, but there are several outbreaks across the country. On Friday, the northwestern city of Xian announced a four-day period of restrictions on the movement of its 13 million residents, including the closure of entertainment venues and restaurants and bans on some transport leaving the city. .

In Wenzhou city, authorities have allowed rewards of up to 50,000 yuan for information about people who hide their health status, the news portal reported. The Paper.

