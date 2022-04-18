Shanghai factories prepare to reopen after Covid-19 shutdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Manufacturers of vehicles, semiconductors and medical items began preparing on Monday to reopen their plants in Shanghai, as China’s most populous city accelerates efforts to get back to normal after a nearly three-year shutdown. weeks because of Covid-19.















Still, most workers will have to remain on the job site, and there is no immediate information on how factories will deal with disrupted supply lines and market access, with closures ordered by authorities in other cities and port and truck problems.

The shutdown in Shanghai and China’s measures to control the pandemic elsewhere have crippled the economy and shaken global supply chains. Shanghai’s 25 million people suffer from loss of income, lack of constant food supply, family separation and poor conditions in quarantine centers.

Beijing said last week it had drawn up a “white list” of 666 priority companies to reopen or maintain operations in Shanghai, including Tesla, Volkswagen and its Chinese partner SAIC Motor, as well as semiconductor and medical-goods factories, according to a statement. copy of the list seen by Reuters.

To prepare for the resumption, Tesla has recalled workers to its Shanghai factory, where they will need to live on site, in line with China’s “closed-loop management” process, two sources said.

SAIC Motor said it would begin stress testing on Monday on its own production resumption plans, while Volkswagen said it was evaluating the feasibility of resuming production at its joint venture with SAIC.

The city aims to stop the spread of Covid-19 outside quarantined areas by Wednesday, sources cited by Reuters on Sunday said, an ambitious target that would allow for greater easing of its lockdown.

The municipality is stepping up testing and the transfer of positive cases and their close contacts to isolation centers to achieve this goal.

The Shanghai lockdown and China’s broader restrictions are taking a toll on the world’s second-largest economy during an important year for President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a third leadership term for the country.

March data released on Monday showed consumption and employment suffered because of Covid restrictions, with economists predicting a worsening of the overall economic outlook.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Zhang Yan, Winni Zhou Roxanne Liu and Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms)