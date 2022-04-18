Shanghai records first Covid-19 deaths since new lockdown

three deaths per Covid-19 were registered in Shanghai last Sunday, 17th, the first deaths since the beginning of the new confinement in China. According to health authorities, the victims were over 85 years old and had not completed the vaccination schedule against the disease.

The deaths reinforce China’s government’s concern about the low rate of vaccination among older people. As of April 5, more than 92 million Chinese over the age of 65, including 20.2 million over the age of 80, were not fully vaccinated.

Shanghai officials reported 22,248 cases of the disease on Sunday, including 19,831 asymptomatic. Of the total cases, 1,414 were detected outside the quarantine and isolation facilities – where all positive cases, except those requiring hospitalization, must be sent.

The outbreak of the omnipresent variant in the Chinese city of more than 24 million people has infected at least 320,000 people since March. It is the worst outbreak in China since the beginning of the pandemic, however, no deaths had been attributed to it, despite the high number of cases.

In an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19, Shanghai has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the virus, imposing travel restrictions on the population. ÇChinese citizens are being sent en masse to isolation facilities or told to stay in their homes. The city has suggested it will consider the outbreak contained when there are no new cases found outside of quarantined buildings or areas.

Japanese bank Nomura estimates that around 400 million people are locked up at home in China. The institution warned that the lockdown in 45 Chinese cities affects about a third of the population – and about $7.2 trillion (R$ 34 trillion) of the country’s annual GDP.

In a world where more relaxed practices to fight the coronavirus reign, especially in countries where vaccination is widespread, Shanghai’s practices, which resemble those at the beginning of the pandemic, have been criticized by residents and other countries. The most controversial was separating children who contracted Covid-19 from their parents.

Last Tuesday, the United States instructed all its non-essential employees and family members to leave the Shanghai consulate, in disapproval of the way China is dealing with the new outbreak of the disease.

The effects of the health measures have led economists to revise downward expectations for China’s economic output this year. According to the American newspaper The New York Times, an economist even predicted that China could enter a recession in the coming months.

Despite international pressure, Beijing is hesitant to give in. Last week, Shanghai began easing lockdowns in some parts of the city and granted a degree of freedom to residents of neighborhoods without positive cases for two weeks. Still, it is not allowed to enter or leave neighborhoods in lockdown.

For Chinese officials, the situation in Shanghai is worrying.

“The epidemic is in a rapidly increasing phase, with transmission in communities not yet under effective control,” Lei Zhenglong of the National Health Commission said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. days is for the number of infected to remain at a high level,” he added.