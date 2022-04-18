Shanghai records first covid deaths since the beginning of confinement – International

Shanghai on Monday announced three deaths from Covid-19, the first deaths since the Chinese city began a prolonged lockdown that sparked anger and protests.

“The condition of the three people worsened after they were admitted to the hospital. They died after efforts to save them proved ineffective,” the city said on social media.

The dead are two women aged 89 and 91 and a man aged 91, according to the local government, which also said the three had comorbidities, including heart problems, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Shanghai, China’s largest city with 25 million inhabitants, has been under lockdown since March, with the country’s most serious outbreak of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country’s major economic center recorded this Monday 22,248 new local cases, including 2,417 symptomatic, according to the municipal health commission.

The level of infections is relatively low compared to other outbreaks of the disease in the world, but it reflects a trend in recent weeks, with tens of thousands of cases per day, most of them asymptomatic.

The authorities insist on maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for the virus, which includes restrictions on movement and isolation of infected people, even those who do not show symptoms.

– Low vaccination rate –

Residents of Shanghai, one of China’s wealthiest and most cosmopolitan cities, are critical of restrictions due to lack of food, inadequate conditions in quarantine centers and the drastic application of measures.

On social media, many criticized the authorities after health professionals killed a dog because the animal’s owners tested positive for covid. They also question the policy of separating children diagnosed with the coronavirus from their parents, although this measure has been relaxed.

In yet another indication of the discontent, videos posted on social media show some residents arguing with protective-suited police officers who ordered them to give up their homes to infected patients.

Other videos show the desperation of Shanghainese people, including some who jumped over barricades to demand food.

The authorities, however, do not plan to relax the restrictions.

The Ministry of Health says that easing restrictions could saturate the hospital system and cause millions of deaths. And the vaccination rate remains low among the elderly: just over half of people over 80 years old received the booster dose.

– Sensitive year –

The Chinese Communist Party uses the small number of deaths as a political argument, claiming that it prioritizes the lives of the population and not economic issues, unlike Western democracies, where the coronavirus caused many deaths.

But political considerations are also at play, according to several analysts. The party will organize an important meeting at the end of 2022, in which the President of China, Xi Jinping, is expected to obtain a third term of five years ahead of the formation.

“This is a sensitive and crucial year for the regime,” said Lynette Ong, professor of Political Science at the University of Toronto (Canada).

Chinese authorities have reported only 4,641 deaths caused by the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic at the end of 2019, an extremely small number considering that China is the most populous country in the world (1.4 billion inhabitants).

China, the first country to detect the coronavirus, has reduced infections to a minimum thanks to its ‘zero covid’ policy, with large-scale testing, travel restrictions and targeted confinements.

But the country has struggled to contain outbreaks in several cities since the emergence of the contagious micron variant.

China had recorded deaths from covid on March 19, when two people died in the city of Jilin (northeast of the country), the first two deaths from the disease in the country in more than a year.