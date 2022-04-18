Short news: Emily in Paris, I Am and more

As the news of this world of ours keeps coming, here are this week’s short news, filled mainly with casting news, in series like I am, Emily in Paris, Percy Jackson and the Olympians and even more. Keep reading to stay up to date!

Kate Winslet (sea ​​of ​​easttown) will star in an episode of the anthology series I amand in its episode entitled I Am Ruth, will star opposite his daughter, Mia Threapleton. The series explores women’s experiences in raw, personal moments that make the audience reflect.

Hollis Jane Andrews will participate in some episodes of the current 5th season of The Good Doctorr. Andrews will play Sophie, an intelligent and award-winning documentary filmmaker who, having been born with dwarfism and therefore a person with a disability, is intrigued by Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) with his neurotypical fiancée.

Michael Sheen (Prodigal Son) and Sharon Horgan (catastrophe) will star in the new BBC drama, best interests, where they will play a couple with two daughters. One of them, Marnie (Niamh Moriarty), has a serious illness and her doctors believe it is in her best interest to be allowed to die. However, the family disagrees and a legal and emotional struggle begins over Marnie’s decision. The series will have four episodes.

Lucien Laviscount was promoted to the regular cast of Emily in Paris in his role as Alfie. A charming Brit with a sarcastic wit, he met Emily (Lily Collins) in a French class and their friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) was chosen for the lead role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a Disney+ series based on the books by Rick Riordan. The story follows a 12-year-old demigod who is still accepting his powers when Zeus, the god of the skies, accuses him of stealing his thunder. Now, Percy must cross America to try to find the thunder and restore order to Olympus.

Apple TV+ has given the green light to dark matter (not to be confused with the Syfy series of the same name), an adaptation of the science fiction work written by Blake Crouch. In the list is already confirmed Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad) as the protagonist. The series follows Jason Dessen, a Chicago family man who divides his time between physics and teaching and is kidnapped into an alternate version of his life.