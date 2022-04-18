Small Caps distribute 35% of 2021 profit in earnings; what to expect in 2022?

The companies listed on the B3 that are part of the Small Cap Index (SMLL) allocated 35.29% of their net profits in the form of dividends and interest on equity in 2021. The proportion was slightly lower than in 2020, when they distributed 35.5% of the net profit to remunerate shareholders. The information is from an exclusive survey carried out by MZ Group at the request of the InfoMoney.

The study considered 131 companies listed on B3, which make up the Small Cap index, and management proposals on the allocation of funds sent to the CVM (Securities Commission) during last year’s balance sheet disclosure season, which ended on the last day March 31.

In 2021, the Electric Energy sector was the one that distributed a higher percentage of net income to shareholders. The latter allocated 56% of its net income to the payment of dividends and interest on equity.

Distribution was led by companies such as Taesa (TAEE11), Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), Alupar (ALUP11) and Light (LIGT3).

In 2020, the percentage of the sector’s net profit allocated to the distribution of dividends was 48%.

In second place in the 2021 fiscal year, relative to the Small Cap index, is the mining and steel sector. The percentage of net income in relation to the distribution of dividends was 47%, higher than that of the 2020 fiscal year of 34%.

Among the companies that contributed to the distribution are Ferbasa (FESA4) and Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4).

In 2020, the Education sector was the one that allocated a greater percentage of net income to shareholders. The latter distributed 95% of its net income in dividends and interest on equity. The proportion dropped sharply in 2021, when companies in the sector set aside just 36% of profits to remunerate investors.

Small cap profit

Among the 131 companies that make up the Small Cap Index (SMLL), 77.9% declared a profit in 2021 in the management proposals sent to the CVM. The number of companies was 15.3 percentage points higher than seen in the proposals submitted last year.

Of this universe, 16.8% of companies have not declared a profit and 5.3% have not yet presented their management proposals.

All companies in the Vehicle and Machinery Rental, Electric Power, Real Estate Exploration, Pulp and Paper, Equity and Investment, Health and Financial Services sectors reported profits in 2021.

In 2020, all companies in ten sectors showed a profit.

In total, the profit of companies included in the Small Cap index totaled BRL 42.5 billion in 2021. The value was 33.6% higher than that recorded in 2020, of BRL 31.8 billion.

The sectors that had the biggest positive change in their net income in relation to the 2020 profit – a jump of more than 100% – were: Vehicle and Machinery Rental, Oil, Gas and Derivatives, Mining and Steel, Logistics and Highways, Paper and Pulp, Participations and Investments, Education and Retail.

The Vehicle and Machinery Rental sector presented a variation of 799% in its net income, with a strong participation of Movida (MOVI3) which had a jump of 652%.

The Oil, Gas and Derivatives sector had a variation of 634%, with the participation of Unipar (UNIP6), Enauta (ENAT3) and PetroReconcavo (RECV3).

The three biggest profits in the Small Cap index in 2021 were the Retail segment (R$6.54 billion), followed by Electric Energy (R$6.3 billion) and Mining and Steel (R$5.95 billion).

Dividends or JCP: how will small caps distribute profit?

Of the BRL 42.5 billion profit declared by small caps in 2021, the total amount of earnings in the management proposals totaled BRL 15 billion, a value 34.2% higher than that observed in the 2020 fiscal year. Of these, BRL 12 billion will be distributed as dividends and R$ 3 billion as interest on equity (JCP).

The sectors that most declared dividends and JCP in 2021 were Electric Energy (R$ 3.53 billion), Mining and Steel (R$ 2.82 billion), Oil, Gas and Derivatives (R$ 1.63 billion) and Retail (R$ $1.06 billion).

In these sectors, the companies that led the distribution were Taesa, Energias do Brasil, Alupar, Light, Ferbasa, Gerdau Metalúrgica, Unipar, Enauta, Grendene (GRND3), Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3), Vivara (VIVA3), Arezzo (ARZZ3) , Petz (PETZ3), Quero-Quero (LJQQ3).

If comparing the evolution in the distribution of earnings in 2021 compared to 2020, the sectors that showed the greatest positive change were: Logistics and Highways, Mining and Steel, Vehicle and Machinery Rental, Oil, Gas and Derivatives, Financial Services, Equity and Investments and Paper and Cellulose.

Among the 19 sectors present in the survey of small caps, only five chose to distribute only dividends, including Agriculture, Sugar and Alcohol, Education, Real Estate, Paper and Cellulose, in addition to Oil, Gas and Derivatives.

The other sectors distributed their profits both in the form of dividends and interest on equity.

Among the 131 companies that make up the Small Cap index, 39.7% chose to advance the payment of earnings related to the 2021 result. While 60.3% did not advance the distribution of dividends or interest on equity.

Why did small caps pay less earnings?

While on the stock exchange, considering a universe of 272 companies, companies allocated 52% of their net income in 2021 to the distribution of earnings – a sum of R$ 306 billion – the proportion for companies that make up the Small Cap index was well smaller.

Of the 131 companies that make up the Small Cap index, 35.29% of the net income was allocated to dividends or interest on equity, a total of R$ 15 billion.

According to Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos, one of the reasons for this discrepancy in dividend distributions is that the Small Cap index is made up of small capitalization companies, so many are in a growth phase and therefore have less capacity to generate cash or profit.

“Many growth companies end up sacrificing profit to continue growing organically or through acquisitions. As a result, the availability of cash to be distributed is not good”, he says.

Another factor is the presence of the sectors present in the index. Crespi exemplifies that around 40% on the Ibovespa is represented by commodity companies that end up boosting the ability to pay dividends, while in the Small Cap index the sectoral distribution is quite diverse.

For Bruno Madruga, partner and head of equity at Monte Bravo Investimentos, another factor that contributed to the lower distribution of earnings was that small caps are more exposed to the domestic market, which did not have a good recovery in 2021.

In addition, he cites that few companies have dollarized revenue, which ends up impacting companies’ profits and the payment of dividends.

Outlook: Can earnings grow in 2022?

According to the survey by MZ Group, the sectors that declared the most dividends and JCP in 2021 were Electric Energy, Mining and Steel, Oil, Gas and Derivatives and Retail.

Crespi, from Guide, remains optimistic about some of these sectors, such as Mining and Steel, Oil and Electricity, for those looking for passive income. In relation to Retail, she points out that the sector should not distribute good earnings in 2022 due to high interest rates.

“Retail is currently more for an investor with a bold profile and who seeks capital gain with the recovery of the sector”, he says.

According to the analyst, retail may recover with the end of the monetary tightening cycle, especially in the cash and carry and high-income clothing segments. However, it would not be enough to guarantee good dividends.

Even with the positive scenario for some small caps, Crespi recommends to passive income investors an exposure to larger companies that are part of the Ibovespa and that are better positioned to pay dividends and should benefit from foreign flows.

Madruga, from Monte Bravo Investimentos, is also optimistic about small caps linked to commodities and electricity. He also advises watching small caps in the banking and insurance sector, which also end up benefiting from high interest rates.

Despite its size, Madruga believes that what counts when choosing companies for a passive income strategy is the dividend policy, the most profitable sectors and also costs. As these are small caps, growth companies, debts can be negatively impacted by high interest rates, as well as the cost of inputs.

