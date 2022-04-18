Small Foot in the Afternoon Session (04/18): Understand how Channing Tatum was persuaded to sing in the film because of the director’s ruse

Today’s Afternoon Session airs at 3:30 pm, right after the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa.

Another week has arrived, and with it, the Afternoon session shows a new film on the screens of Rede Globo. Especially for those who like animations, the feature film Pépequeno is an option, telling the story of the beautiful friendship between a misunderstood yeti and a man.

In the plot, a yeti, a creature popularly known as “The Abominable Snowman” or “Bigfoot”, goes against the grain of what his entire species believes: he is sure of the existence of human beings; a myth, until then, for his fellow men. With a stubborn and persistent personality, he won’t give up for anything until he proves his thesis.

With big names in Hollywood in the original dubbing, stars like Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, Danny DeVito and Lebron James make up the feature.

Check out some fun facts about Small footwhich airs at 3:30 pm on Rede Globo:

CHANNING TATUM WAS PERSUATED TO SING





In the opening musical number, “Perfection”, Channing Tatum is not voiced by another singer; it’s his real voice. The star said there was no discussion about him singing when he signed on for the film, however director Karey Kirkpatrick surreptitiously persuaded him to sing the song as production progressed.

The filmmaker’s ruse started with the promise that the Migo character would only sing a first line, however, gradually, Kirkpatrick was pushing a little more, achieving success in his endeavor. Eventually, the plan for Tatum to sing the entire song was presented and a vocal coach was hired. “I don’t know anything about singing”said the actor.

SOME NAMES ARE IN TIBETAN

The names of the film’s two main yetis, Migo and Meechee, are actually two different Tibetan words for “yeti”, the name given to the species.

FILMS WITH THE SAME THEME

Smallfoot is the first of three Yeti/Bigfoot animations released in 2018 and 2019. The production was followed by Lost Link (2019) and Abomination (2019).

A SONG THAT MADE SUCCESS

Comedian Gabriel Gundacker used a series of promotional posters to write a short comedy song called “Zendaya is Meechee” (Zendaya is Meechee, in literal translation), in which he sings the names of the actors and the characters they play. The video went viral and garnered attention from several of the film’s stars.

PÉPEQUENO: WHERE TO WATCH THE MOVIE ONLINE?

HBO Max (streaming)

YouTube (rent and buy)

Google Play (rent and buy)

